SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 9, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Moldy Cheese Day 

Today's Crimson Tide schedule 

Women's tennis: SEC Challenge #1 (vs. Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State) All day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Alabama women's tennis starts its season Friday with the first of two SEC challenges. The one this weekend includes the Crimson Tide, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Mississippi State. Matches will begin at 10 a.m and last all day.
  • Speaking of tennis, former Crimson Tide standout Alexa Guarachi and her doubles partner will play their French Open semifinal match at 5:15 a.m. (CT) on Friday morning. 
  • Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson recorded four tackles in the team's 20-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. 
  • Robert Horry would have loved to have played in Nate Oats' system at Alabama ...

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

October 9, 1995: Cam Robinson was born in Monroe, La.

October 9, 2010: Facing its third straight ranked SEC opponent and the first of seven straight teams coming off a bye, the reigning national champion saw its 19-game winning streak come to an end at South Carolina. Stephen Garcia threw three touchdown passes, two to Alshon Jeffery, and Marcus Lattimore scored three times as the 19th-ranked Gamecocks defeated an opponent ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history, 35-21.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 9: "We haven't had this feeling in a long time and we don't want it again." — Alabama linebacker Dont'a Hightower after losing at South Carolina in 2010.

We'll leave you with this ...

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: That's All Folks

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TideNTrue

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 5 Tracker: Games Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus Issues

Numerous former Crimson Tide players in the NFL may be out of action this week for a variety of reasons

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

First Coastal Watches, Warnings Issued for Hurricane Delta; Alabama at Ole Miss in Projected Path

Tropical Storm Delta turned into Hurricane Delta and continues to strengthen while heading toward the Gulf Coast later this week

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Hey Coach With Nick Saban Radio Show Live Updates: Ole Miss

Nick Saban is set to appear on his weekly radio show at 7 p.m to discuss the upcoming matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels

Tyler Martin

Throwback Thursday: Alabama's 1965 Title Run was Nearly Derailed by Ole Miss

Two fourth-quarter scoring drives against Ole Miss were all that kept the 1965 Crimson Tide from being knocked out of the national-title picture

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Explains Hurricane Delta Situation, Wishes to Play on Saturday

The Crimson Tide coach laid it all out to members of the media on Wednesday evening

Joey Blackwell

by

Htrese

Nick Saban Discusses Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Defends Offensive Line

The Crimson Tide's head coach spoke with the media on Wednesday in the SEC's weekly coaches teleconference

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

There's No Secret To Where Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Will Attack the Alabama Defense

All Things CW looks at the obvious matchup Lane Kiffin will try and take advantage of when Alabama visits Ole Miss on Saturday

Christopher Walsh

Alabama/Ole Miss Kickoff Time Moved Back Due to Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta has forced the Crimson Tide and Rebels to move kickoff on Saturday

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Hopes To Avoid Letdown Against Ole Miss: "We Need to Continue to Improve Our Mental Toughness"

In his final press conference of the week, Nick Saban gave his thoughts on his team has handled preparations for Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin's maturation, and more

Tyler Martin