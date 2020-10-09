Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 9, 2020

Today is ... National Moldy Cheese Day

Women's tennis: SEC Challenge #1 (vs. Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State) All day

Alabama women's tennis starts its season Friday with the first of two SEC challenges. The one this weekend includes the Crimson Tide, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Mississippi State. Matches will begin at 10 a.m and last all day.

Speaking of tennis, former Crimson Tide standout Alexa Guarachi and her doubles partner will play their French Open semifinal match at 5:15 a.m. (CT) on Friday morning.

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson recorded four tackles in the team's 20-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Robert Horry would have loved to have played in Nate Oats' system at Alabama ...

October 9, 1995: Cam Robinson was born in Monroe, La.

October 9, 2010: Facing its third straight ranked SEC opponent and the first of seven straight teams coming off a bye, the reigning national champion saw its 19-game winning streak come to an end at South Carolina. Stephen Garcia threw three touchdown passes, two to Alshon Jeffery, and Marcus Lattimore scored three times as the 19th-ranked Gamecocks defeated an opponent ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history, 35-21.

Oct. 9: "We haven't had this feeling in a long time and we don't want it again." — Alabama linebacker Dont'a Hightower after losing at South Carolina in 2010.

