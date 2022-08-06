Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Today is ... National Mustard Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

29 days

Did You Notice?

Haylie McCleney led off the game for Team Muliploa with a solo home run in Athletes Unlimited .

Mac Jones and Damien Harris got to do the handshake they've had since their Alabama days prior to the in-stadium scrimmage for the Patriots.

Alabama men's basketball began the first leg of its international trip as the team departed from Atlanta for Spain.

August 6, 1968: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy was born in Geneva, Ala.

August 6, 1986: On the opening day of practice, Coach Ray Perkins said his team was a top-five squad if it could overcome one of the nation's most challenging schedules. “We play Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU and Auburn. That's a real challenge," Perkins said. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I was down in Geneva, Alabama, at a place called ‘The Bottom.’ I saw it on black and white TV one Saturday morning. You had to twist the antenna just to get a signal. I saw a man standing under the goal post and a whole bunch of guys running on the field wearing red jerseys. That ignited a dream inside me. I said from that moment on, ‘I’m going to play for that man.’” – Siran Stacy

