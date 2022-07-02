Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ... 

National Wildland Firefighter Day 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

63 days

Did You Notice?

• Alabama swimming and diving had 28 men and women earn College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar-America honors in 2022. The first team recognizes student-athletes who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and earned an invitation to their respective NCAA Championships. Honorable mention goes to those with a 3.5 or better GPA who have achieved an NCAA "B" standard.

  • For the women, Kalia Antoniou, Mela Delmenico, Morgan Liberto, Tanesha Lucoe, Kensey McMahon, Diana Petkova, Kailyn Winter, Avery Wiseman and Cat Wright earned first-team honors
  • Halia Bower, Sydney Carlson, Natalie Donkle, Gracie Felner, Sophia Garrison, Abby Koczo, Anna Ogren and Ashley Voelkerding earned honorable-mention accolades
  • On the men's side of the slate, Mohamed Farouk, Charlie Hawke, Derek Maas, Tyler Sesvold and Eric Stelmar were selected to the first team
  • Cam Auerbach, Bernardo Bondra de Almeida, Hunter Jaynes, Linus Kahl, Nicholas Perera and John Shelstad earned honorable-mention recognition

• Alabama soccer announced its 2022 schedule:• 

• After signing with the Edmonton Elks on June 21 to be on the practice squad, former Alabama linebacker Ben Davis was promoted to the regular roster and made his CFL debut on Friday. Davis was in on three tackles as the Elks defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 29-25 on Canada Day. 

• Former Crimson Tide basketball player Levi Randolph has signed with Hapoel Jerusalem, while the New Orleans Pelicans released their summer league roster including John Petty Jr. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 2, 1951: Former Crimson Tide stars Ray Richeson (guard, 1948), Vaughn Mancha (center, 1945) and Harry Gilmer (tailback, 1945) were all named to the all-time Sugar Bowl team. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"When you win, there's glory enough for everybody. When you lose, there's glory for none." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this … 

