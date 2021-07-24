Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 24, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is …

National Day of the Cowboy 

(there's a Texas and Oklahoma joke in there somewhere ...) 

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule 

• Softball: Team USA (Haylie McCleney) vs. Mexico, 12:30 a.m., CT, NBC Sports Network; 8 p.m. v. Australia, CNBC.

• Soccer: Netherlands (Merel Van Dongen) vs. Zambia, 6 a.m., Olympics Channel

BamaCentral Headlines

• Winners and Losers From 2021 SEC Media Days

• SEC Media Picks Alabama to repeat at league champion

• Alabama in the NFL: New York Jets Place DL Quinnen Williams on PUP List

• Recruiting Corner: Decisions Nearing for 2022 Alabama Targets

Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Defensive Back DeMarcco Hellams

• Alabama Baseball Hires Hunter Morris as Assistant Coach

Alabama Watch List Tracker: Jahleel Billingsley up for Mackey Award for Best Tight End

• All Things Bama Podcast: Best Moments From 2021 SEC Media Days, Breaking Down Conference Realignment 

• Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Filling Station Monument

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

42 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 24, 2013: Former Alabama football player Jeremy Elder died in Montgomery at the age of 25. He spent the 2007 season with the Crimson Tide, before transferring to Georgia Military College and Troy. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You get one-on-one coverage every time. Then it's just a matter of whether you can hit the receiver.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he liked the wishbone offense

Did You Notice?

Joe Namath cover, Pro Football Illustrated 1968
