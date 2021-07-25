Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 25, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

• Softball: Team USA (Haylie McCleney) 2, Mexico 0; Team USA 2, Australia 1 (8 innings)

• Soccer: Netherlands (Merel Van Dongen) 3, Brazil 3

Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule

Sunday (CT)

• Softball: Team USA (Haylie McCleney) vs. Japan, 8 p.m. (USA)

• Swimming

Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay (Kristian Gkolomeev, Greece), 7:10 a.m. (USA)/10:05 p.m. (NBC);

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay (Leonie Kullmann, German), 6:39 a.m. (USA)/9:20 p.m. (NBC);

Women's 100m Breaststroke (Diana Petkova, Bulgaria), 5:59 a.m. (USA)/8:50 p.m. (Peacock)

Women's 100m Backstroke (Rhyan White, Team USA), 5:02 a.m. (USA)/9:53 p.m. (NBC)

Monday

• Softball: Team USA (Haylie McCleney) if in bronze-medal game, 11 p.m. (CNBC)

• Swimming

Women's 200m Individual Relay (Diana Petkova, Bulgaria), 5:59 a.m. (USA)/8:50 p.m. (Peacock)

Women's 100m Backstroke (Rhyan White, Team USA), 8:51 p.m. (NBC)

BamaCentral Headlines

• Recapping All 14 Teams of the 2021 SEC Football Media Days

• Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Cornerback Josh Jobe

• Crimson Tide Commitment Nick Dunlap Wins U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

41 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 25, 1930: With Wallace Wade having already made the decision to leave at the end of the season and become the head coach at Duke, Alabama announced it had hired Georgia associate coach Frank Thomas to be his replacement effective Jan. 1, 1931.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Bingo — That’s a goodie!” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant describing big hits during his TV show

