Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 25, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is …

National Parent’s Day 

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

• Softball: Team USA (Haylie McCleney) 2, Mexico 0; Team USA 2, Australia 1 (8 innings)

• Soccer: Netherlands (Merel Van Dongen) 3, Brazil 3

Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule

Sunday (CT)

• Softball: Team USA (Haylie McCleney) vs. Japan, 8 p.m. (USA)

• Swimming

Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay (Kristian Gkolomeev, Greece), 7:10 a.m. (USA)/10:05 p.m. (NBC); 

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay (Leonie Kullmann, German), 6:39 a.m. (USA)/9:20 p.m. (NBC); 

Women's 100m Breaststroke (Diana Petkova, Bulgaria), 5:59 a.m. (USA)/8:50 p.m. (Peacock)

Women's 100m Backstroke (Rhyan White, Team USA), 5:02 a.m. (USA)/9:53 p.m. (NBC)

Monday 

• Softball: Team USA (Haylie McCleney) if in bronze-medal game, 11 p.m. (CNBC)

• Swimming

Women's 200m Individual Relay (Diana Petkova, Bulgaria), 5:59 a.m. (USA)/8:50 p.m. (Peacock)

Women's 100m Backstroke (Rhyan White, Team USA), 8:51 p.m. (NBC)

