Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Catfish Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

70 days

Did you notice?

Alabama got its first commitment of the 2024 class.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 25, 1980: Alabama announced that its Team of the Decade for the 1970s would be honored at a home game during the upcoming season. Named to the offensive team were quarterback Richard Todd, running backs Johnny Musso, Johnny Davis and Major Ogilvie; receivers Ozzie Newsome and Wayne Wheeler; interior linemen Steve Sprayberry, Jim Bunch, John Hannah, Buddy Brown and Dwight Stephenson: and kicker Alan McElroy. Named to the defensive team are ends Leroy Cook and E.J. Junior; tackles Bob Baumhower and Marty Lyons; linebackers Barry Krauss, Woodrow Lowe, Rich Wingo and Thomas Boyd; defensive backs Mike Washington, Murray Legg, and Ricky Davis; and punter Gregg Gantt. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I know that I picked up a great deal of things during my association with Coach Bryant. I know he influenced me as a coach by teaching me to never give up on your talent. And he told me there was no substitution for work. He convinced his people. And when players and coaches are convinced they can win, they're going to win." —Gene Stallings on Bear Bryant

