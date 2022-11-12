Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National French Dip Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's and Women's Tennis: TuscaBama UTR
  • Volleyball vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Football at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. CT, Oxford, Mississippi, on CBS
Crimson Tide Results

  • Soccer: Alabama def. Jackson State 9-0 in Round 1 of the NCAA Soccer Tournament
  • Cross Country: The women won the  2022 NCAA South Regional Championships at the John Hunt Running Park in Huntsville; the men placed third
  • Men's basketball: Alabama def. Liberty 95-59
  • Volleyball: Alabama lost to South Carolina 28-30, 21-25 and 19-25

Did You Notice?

  • 2025 Alabama football commit Ryan Williams scored six touchdowns in a playoff win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
  • Former Alabama basketball player JD Davison made his debut for the Boston Celtics. He finished with one rebound and one assist in two minutes
  • Former Alabama women's basketball player Jasmine Walker finishes with a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) in a 63-60 victory in a Puerto Rican basketball league.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 12, 1960: Alabama rallied from a 15-0 fourth quarter deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 16-15 at Grant Field in Atlanta. Senior quarterback Bobby Skelton engineered the comeback, with Leon Fuller and Norbie Ronsonet scoring touchdowns, but the game came down to a field-goal attempt on the final play. Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went with reserve kicker Digger O'Dell, who had never attempted a field goal at Alabama, to make the game-winning kick.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

 "It's one of the things we've been wanting to do is try to develop some confidence in the passing game, and obviously he was able to do that very well today." — Nick Saban after Jalen Hurts became the first Crimson Tide player to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game during Alabama’s 51-3 victory against Mississippi State on this date in 2016.

We'll leave you with this...

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones visits the local Boys and Girls Club in Boston.

