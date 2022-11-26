Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, November 26, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Small Business Saturday

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Football: No. 7 Alabama vs Auburn (Iron Bowl), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS, Live VideoLive Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Volleyball: Tennessee def. Alabama 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 as the Crimson Tide wrapped up its season. Alabama (10-20, 4-14 SEC) honored its six seniors: Taylor Drapp, Emily Janek, Dru Kuck, Abby Marjama, Katie Shook and Alyiah Wells.

Did you notice?

  • JD Davison picked up his first points in the NBA with the Boston Celtics:
  • Donta Hall had this massive dunk for the AS Monaco Basket:
  • And Najee Harris believes that if Alabama hadn't have had injured wide receivers, it might have taken out Georgia a second time last season:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

November 26, 1964: A 100-yard kickoff return by Ray Ogden sparked Alabama to a 21-14 Thanksgiving victory over Auburn at Legion Field. The Crimson Tide’s other touchdowns came on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Steve Bowman and a 23-yard pass from Joe Namath to Ray Perkins. Bowman’s touchdown was the result of a snap sailing 39 yards over kicker's Jon Kilgore’s head into the Auburn end zone. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"This team lost one game in overtime to a very, very good team who's No. 1 right now, and we lost in overtime. Everybody's got to make their choices and decisions about that. But I think we've got a great football team and a great bunch of young men who have done a wonderful job and played some really dominant football on both sides of the ball. I think they deserve an opportunity, the best opportunity that's out there for them." — Nick Saban after Alabama won at Auburn 42-14 in 2011, and hoped for a rematch with LSU in the BCS Championship Game.

We'll leave you with this...

