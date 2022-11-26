Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, November 26, 2022

Today is ... Small Business Saturday

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Instagram: bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Football: No. 7 Alabama vs Auburn (Iron Bowl), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

Volleyball: Tennessee def. Alabama 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 as the Crimson Tide wrapped up its season. Alabama (10-20, 4-14 SEC) honored its six seniors: Taylor Drapp, Emily Janek, Dru Kuck, Abby Marjama, Katie Shook and Alyiah Wells.

Did you notice?

JD Davison picked up his first points in the NBA with the Boston Celtics:

Donta Hall had this massive dunk for the AS Monaco Basket:

And Najee Harris believes that if Alabama hadn't have had injured wide receivers, it might have taken out Georgia a second time last season:

November 26, 1964: A 100-yard kickoff return by Ray Ogden sparked Alabama to a 21-14 Thanksgiving victory over Auburn at Legion Field. The Crimson Tide’s other touchdowns came on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Steve Bowman and a 23-yard pass from Joe Namath to Ray Perkins. Bowman’s touchdown was the result of a snap sailing 39 yards over kicker's Jon Kilgore’s head into the Auburn end zone. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"This team lost one game in overtime to a very, very good team who's No. 1 right now, and we lost in overtime. Everybody's got to make their choices and decisions about that. But I think we've got a great football team and a great bunch of young men who have done a wonderful job and played some really dominant football on both sides of the ball. I think they deserve an opportunity, the best opportunity that's out there for them." — Nick Saban after Alabama won at Auburn 42-14 in 2011, and hoped for a rematch with LSU in the BCS Championship Game.

We'll leave you with this...