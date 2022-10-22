Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, October 22, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Color Day. It's also Homecoming for the University of Alabama
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men's Golf at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Alpharetta, Ga.
- Volleyball at Georgia, Athens, Ga., 1 p.m. CT
- Football vs Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN
Crimson Tide Results
- Men's golf is T4 at -8 at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. Freshman Nick Dunlap carded a 7-under par 65 and is the co-leader after Friday’s opening round of play
- Baseball scrimmage DH
- Game 1: Alabama 7, Mississippi State 3
- Game 2: Mississippi State 4, Alabama 0
Did you notice?
- Joshua Primo had a career high 7 assists for the San Antonio Spurs in their 137-134 win over the Indiana Pacers.
- Herb Jones had seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the Pelicans, including the one shown below.
- Former Alabama RB Najee Harris had a funny interaction with the Pittsburgh media Thursday.
On This Date In Crimson Tide History
October 22, 1988: In describing the action to a CBS audience, commentator Brent Musburger calls Derrick Thomas' performance the best defensive effort he had ever seen. In Alabama's 8-3 win over Penn State, Thomas registered three quarterback sacks, including one for a safety, batted down one pass, and was credited with eight quarterback hurries. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Never give up. Reach down inside and you’ll find something left.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
