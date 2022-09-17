Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Dance Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's golf: Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club, Chicago, Illinois

Volleyball vs. Texas State, Horned Frog Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas

Football vs. University of Louisiana-Monroe

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: 

  • Alabama lost to Louisiana, 12-25, 19-25, 17-25
  • Alabama lost to TCU, 35-33, 14-25, 23-25, 16-25

Cross Country: Men (74 points ) and Women (73 points) place first in the North Alabama Showcase

Did You Notice?

Happy belated birthday to men's basketball player Nick Pringle!

 Adam Cottrell and Megan Abrams are named to the SEC Basketball Leadership Council!

Former Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis had successful surgery after suffering a torn meniscus.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 17, 1988: It’s the day football wasn't played due to what became known as the Hurricane Bowl. Alabama coach Bill Curry refused to take his team to Texas A&M because of the threat of Hurricane Gilbert. Curry and Jackie Sherrill, the former roommate of Crimson Tide athletic director Steve Sloan, had a heated debate on national television on ESPN. The game was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 1 (Alabama won 30-10) – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Mama called.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he left Texas A&M for Alabama in 1958.

We'll leave you with this...

Here's footage of Alabama women's basketball verbal commit Essence Cody.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball behind tight end Miles Kitselman (88) again the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
