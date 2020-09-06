SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 6, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Read a Book Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Alabama Commit Tim Keenan As Good As Advertised in Ramsay's 36-7 Win Over Wenonah

 Senior Deonte Brown Crucial to Crimson Tide's Interior O-Line Play

 Nick Saban: 'If things were normal, we’d be playing USC today

 Practice Report: Alabama Crimson Tide Wraps Up Third Week of Fall Camp

 2020 Cutdown Day Tracker: NFL Rosters Include 57 Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players

Did you notice?

• Justin Thomas shot the second round of the PGA Tour Championship at +1, but the the other leaders were all above par as well. The result was a  cluttered leaderboard with the top seven players all separated by just four strokes. Thomas, the 2017 FedExCup champion, is three back of Dustin Johnson, in fourth place at -10. “Through two rounds I'm in a great place,” said Thomas, who is trying to join McIlroy and Tiger Woods as the only two-time FedExCup champions. “So I just need to shrug it off.”

• JaMychal Green had a double-double off the bench, 10 points and 11 rebounds, for the Los Angeles Clippers in their Western Conference semifinal loss to Denver, 110-101.

• The Minnesota Twins placed Alex Avila on the 10-day IL with a back injury.

• Alabama baseball landed a commitment from outfielder Coleman Mizell.

• Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that former Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis has a "knee situation. The team is awaiting test results and he won't play in the opener against Dallas. 

 Washington coach Ron Rivera said linebacker Reuben Foster (knee) was placed on injured reserve because his health “plateaued” during camp, and they wanted to give him more time to work his way back.  

• Former Alabama tight end Giles Amos had three receptions for 21 yards as Arkansas State took a 37-24 loss to Memphis. Quarterback Layne Hatcher was 13-for-20 for 166 yards while splitting time with the Red Wolves. Announced attendance was 4,537 in 58,325-seat Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

20 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 6, 1965: Van Tiffin was born in Tupelo, Miss.

September 6, 1986: Gene Jelks scored on a 75-yard run, Bobby Humphrey from 30-yards out and Derrick Thomas blocked a punt and returned it 44 yards for a score in Alabama's 42-10 romp over Vanderbilt before a sellout crowd and the cameras of WTBS.

September 6, 2008: A week after steamrolling No. 9 Clemson in Atlanta, Nick Saban’s collegiate career victory No. 100 wasn’t one to remember. Tulane, which was forced out of New Orleans the previous week by Hurricane Gustav, limited the Crimson Tide to 38 yards in the first half and 172 total. An 87-yard punt return for a touchdown by Javier Arenas led Alabama to a 20-6 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium.  

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

 “It’s a lot better to be seen than heard. The sun is the most powerful thing I know of and it doesn’t make much noise.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this … 

and ... 

