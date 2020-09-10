SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 10, 2020

Today is ... National TV Dinner Day 

  • Get to know former Alabama golfer Davis Riley, who is on the cusp of qualifying for the PGA Tour:
  • We'll have what Derrick Henry is having.
  • Jerry Jeudy is on a mission to improve his Madden rating.
  • Tua Tagovailoa has the No. 2 most-sold jersey in the United Kingdom.
  • Jonathan Allen and Landon Collins were named team captains of the Washington Football Team for this season.
  • According to Jon Rothstein, the ACC is pushing for an NCAA basketball tournament consisting of every Division 1 team this season.

16 days

September 10, 1971: Alabama caught Southern California by surprise when it unveiled the wishbone offense at Los Angeles Coliseum and pulled off a 17-10 victory over the Trojans. Quarterback Terry Davis and running back Johnny Musso led the Crimson Tide, which was welcomed home by thousands jubilant fans. The game was viewed as the catalyst for Alabama's return to football's elite and gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant career win No. 200. – Bryant Museum

September 10, 2005: Alabama wide receiver Tyrone Prothro made his remarkable catch in which he pinned the ball on the back of a Southern Miss defender.

Sept. 10: “Be good, or be gone.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

