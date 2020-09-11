Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 11, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ... 9/11
May we never forget ..
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Practice Report: Alabama Set to Wrap Up Fall Camp with Final Scrimmage
Did you notice?
- Alabama received a track and field commitment from Campbell Petersen
- Another cross country pledge for the Crimson Tide from Gavin Saacke:
- After the first round of the Evans Scholars Invitational, former Alabama golfer Trey Mullinax is the leader at six-under par.
- Here is how Julio Jones stayed in shape this offseason:
- Derrick Henry was named a team captain of the Tennessee Titans for the 2020 season:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
15 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 11, 1913: William Monroe and Ida Kilgore Bryant of Moro Bottom, Ark., are the proud parents of a new son, Paul William. He would later be tagged with the nickname “Bear.”
September 11, 1995: Shaun Dion Hamilton was born in Montgomery, Ala.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Sept. 11: "If not for Osama bin Laden, September 11 would only be remembered as Bear Bryant's birthday." — Actor and former Tennessee Sen. Fred Thompson on a "Law & Order" episode