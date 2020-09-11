Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 11, 2020

Today is ... 9/11

May we never forget ..

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

Alabama received a track and field commitment from Campbell Petersen

Another cross country pledge for the Crimson Tide from Gavin Saacke:

After the first round of the Evans Scholars Invitational, former Alabama golfer Trey Mullinax is the leader at six-under par.

Here is how Julio Jones stayed in shape this offseason:

Derrick Henry was named a team captain of the Tennessee Titans for the 2020 season:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

15 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 11, 1913: William Monroe and Ida Kilgore Bryant of Moro Bottom, Ark., are the proud parents of a new son, Paul William. He would later be tagged with the nickname “Bear.”

September 11, 1995: Shaun Dion Hamilton was born in Montgomery, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Sept. 11: "If not for Osama bin Laden, September 11 would only be remembered as Bear Bryant's birthday." — Actor and former Tennessee Sen. Fred Thompson on a "Law & Order" episode

We'll leave you with this ...