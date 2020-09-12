Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 12, 2020

Today is ... National Day of Encouragement

2023 Alabama baseball commit Walter Ford showing why he is one of the top recruits in the nation:

Yesterday was Paul W. 'Bear' Bryant's birthday and this is a pretty awesome story:

How about this for a throwback? Former Alabama great Shaun Alexander back in high school...

Alabama women's tennis released its fall 2020 schedule.

Former Crimson Tide golfer Dicky Pride has a share of first place after the first round of the Sanford Invitational on the PGA Champions Tour.

Hillcrest High School, from right here in Tuscaloosa, did this to beat Wetumpka last night:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

14 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 12, 1987: Running back Bobby Humphrey ran for 220 yards on 27 carries to help lead Alabama to a 24-13 win over reigning national champion Penn State. However, Alabama's string of 199 consecutive extra points successfully made ended when freshman Philip Doyle slipped on the wet turf after Humphrey scored on a 73-yard run in the first quarter.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Sept. 12: “Offense sells tickets. Defense wins games.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

