SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 13, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Bald is Beautiful Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne shared this photo on Twitter, displaying how some sections will be organized to promote social distancing in Bryant-Denny Stadium:
  • Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy showed off his dance moves in the Denver Broncos' locker room:
  • Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Cam Sims was one of the final players moved up from the practice team to the active roster for the Washington Football Team:
  • 2022 Alabama baseball commit Alton Davis threw some scorchers on Saturday:
  • Alabama soccer released this promo video ahead of its season opener next Saturday. The Crimson Tide will open the fall at home against Tennessee:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

13 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 13, 2008: Quarterback John Parker Wilson passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns and became the Crimson Tide's all-time leader in total offense as Alabama crushed Western Kentucky 41-7. The offense tallied 557 yards, the most by Alabama since gaining 644 against LSU in 1989.

September 13, 1990: AJ McCarron was born in Mobile.

September 13, 1989: Cecil "Hootie" Ingram, a former star football and baseball player for the Crimson Tide from 1951-54, was named Alabama’s new athletic director.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I thought Tech people drank a better brand of whiskey than this.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after picking up a bottle that had been thrown at him from the Georgia Tech stands.

We’ll leave you with this …

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Breaks Down Positions Following Alabama's Final Fall Scrimmage

The Crimson Tide's head coach had a lot to say following the team's final scrimmage heading into the 2020 season

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Sophomore Will Reichard Back Kicking Field Goals, Extra Points for Alabama

After missing more than half of last season, Will Reichard has regained Alabama's starting job at kicker

Christopher Walsh

Alabama DL Christian Barmore Misses Final Scrimmage, Sidelined With Knee Injury

The Crimson Tide was down a defensive lineman in Saturday's scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football, Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

From expert picks to fantasy rankings, Week 1 in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Targets From Thompson's 48-35 Victory Over Spain Park

Notes on Alabama targets from Friday's Thompson/Spain Park matchup that resulted in a 48-35 win for the Warriors

Tyler Martin

Tua Tagovailoa's Documentary Finally Set to Debut on Saturday

'Tagovailoa' is more than just a name, and the new documentary by FOX Sports Films titled 'TUA' shows us exactly why

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

UA System Sees Significant Drop in COVID-19 Cases

Alabama added just 294 new positive cases compared to 846 the week prior

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Men's Tennis Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

The Crimson Tide will participate in three tournaments this semester with the first one taking place on Oct. 3 in Auburn

UA_Athletics

Recruiting Corner: 2022 DE Has Crimson Tide Among Top Schools, 2022 WR Earns Offer From Alabama

Alabama in the mix for elite 2022 defensive end prospect and wide receiver prospects

Tyler Martin