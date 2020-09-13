Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 13, 2020

Today is … National Bald is Beautiful Day

Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne shared this photo on Twitter, displaying how some sections will be organized to promote social distancing in Bryant-Denny Stadium:

Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy showed off his dance moves in the Denver Broncos' locker room:

Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Cam Sims was one of the final players moved up from the practice team to the active roster for the Washington Football Team:

2022 Alabama baseball commit Alton Davis threw some scorchers on Saturday:

Alabama soccer released this promo video ahead of its season opener next Saturday. The Crimson Tide will open the fall at home against Tennessee:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

13 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 13, 2008: Quarterback John Parker Wilson passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns and became the Crimson Tide's all-time leader in total offense as Alabama crushed Western Kentucky 41-7. The offense tallied 557 yards, the most by Alabama since gaining 644 against LSU in 1989.

September 13, 1990: AJ McCarron was born in Mobile.

September 13, 1989: Cecil "Hootie" Ingram, a former star football and baseball player for the Crimson Tide from 1951-54, was named Alabama’s new athletic director.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I thought Tech people drank a better brand of whiskey than this.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after picking up a bottle that had been thrown at him from the Georgia Tech stands.

