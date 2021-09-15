Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Brian Robinson Jr. Already Filling the Gap in Crimson Tide's Running Game

• Clay Helton's Firing at USC Could Directly Impact Alabama

• H2 For You: Texas' Steve Sarkisian is the Envy of Few, Not Many

• Photos and Video as Alabama Continues Prepping for Florida

• Broncos Place Receiver Jerry Jeudy on Injured Reserve; Dre Kirkpatrick Joining 49ers

• Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Florida Linebacker Ventrell Miller

• Alabama Defenders Impressed with Kool-Aid McKinstry, Marcus Banks after Mercer Performance

• Jalen Hurts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• 2022 Center Ernest Udeh Jr. Talks Alabama Interest and Decision Timeline

• Alabama Defensive Line a Fun Group, But Also Dangerous on the Field

• Crimson Tikes: No Bull Rocky

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Women's Golf at Annika Intercollegiate, Lake Elmo, Minn., all day, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Alabama shot the lowest score of the day by two strokes and moved up four spots into fourth place after posting a 4-under-par 284 in the second round of the Annika Intercollegiate at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. Polly Mack fired off eight birdies, including a 5-under-par 31 on her front nine. She's tied for sixth overall at 3-under-par 141 going into the final 18 holes.

Did You Notice?

• Henry Ruggs III landed a shoe deal:

• Sports Illustrated reported than NCAA officials are set to pass a one-year waiver next month to immediately expand the 25-man football signing limit. Coaches will be able to replace up to seven players who leave for the transfer portal, making the maximum signing number 32.

• Alabama basketball will play a pair of exhibitions.

• Former Alabama pitcher Jake Walters announced that he'll undergo elbow surgery and miss the 2022 season. Walters, who last pitched for the Crimson Tide during the 2018 season, is in the Marlins' minor-league system.

• Collin Sexton showing off some speed, but not on the court.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 15, 1934: Coach Frank Thomas took 11 of his players to Birmingham for the annual "Magic City Gridiron Carnival," where Alabama demonstrated its "Notre Dame Box Offense." Players from Auburn, Birmingham Southern and Howard were also on hand and helped run formations. Plays that puzzled fans were explained in detail by the coaches and players. Alabama was set to open its '34 season by hosting Howard at Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in two weeks. – Bryant Museum

September 15, 2019: A weekend celebration of late quarterback and coach Bart Starr culminated during a halftime ceremony of the Green Bay Packers’ game with the Minnesota Vikings. The loudest cheers weren’t for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, but for his wife Cherry Starr.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you’re ahead, play like you’re behind. If you’re behind, play like you’re ahead.” — Paul W. “Bear Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

• After Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said that Tulane "is an SEC team" after narrowly losing to Oklahoma on Sept. 4, Tulane responded by posting on Twitter a photo of its helmet on Tuesday night, highlighting its historical SEC titles sticker (1934, 1939 and 1949). Tulane withdrew from the SEC in 1966. It plays Ole Miss this week