Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 16, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Working Parents Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Crimson Tide Women’s Golf Shoots Under Par, Garners Fourth Place at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

Did You Notice?

And Mac Jones addressed what he can do to be more commanding on the field:

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Paul 'Bear' Bryant is known for his success as head coach at Alabama as well as his intensity while coaching at Texas A&M. Including his time in College Station, how many schools did Bryant coach before "mama called" and he made his return to Tuscaloosa in 1958?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 16, 1953: Jerry Pate was born in Macon, Ga.

September 16, 1961: Although Roger Maris hit home run No. 57 off former Alabama pitcher Frank Lary, to stay ahead of Babe Ruth's 1927 epic pace, the Tigers won at home 10-4. Lary got his 21st win, over Ralph Terry, as Norm Cash had a home run and triple, and Al Kaline tallied four hits and a sacrifice fly for the Tigers.

September 16, 1974: A shirtless Joe Namath appeared on the cover of People Magazine, with the headline: “The gentle side of a rugged sex symbol.”

September 16, 1989: In his first appearance in an Alabama uniform, junior college transfer Siran Stacy rushed for 169 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 35-7 season-opening rout of Memphis State. The four rushing touchdowns tied the school record held by Bobby Marlow, Johnny Musso and David Casteal. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“No man, I majored in journalism. It was easier.” — Joe Namath after being asked if he majored in basket weaving.

We’ll leave you with this …