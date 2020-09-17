Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 17, 2020

Today is ... Constitution and Citizenship Day

Former Alabama basketball player Raymond Hawkins will be immediately eligible at Long Beach State this season after receiving a wavier.

Thursday is the first round of the U.S. Open and Justin Thomas tees off with Tiger Woods and Colin Morikawa at 7:07 a.m (CT)

Ryan Fitzpatrick took notice of how Tua Tagovailoa is becoming more of a student of the game as his backup.

Tuscaloosa's own Dicky Pride won a qualifier at Bayonet and Black Horse in Monterey, California on Wednesday, with a score of 68, to earn his fourth start on the PGA Champions Tour at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach this weekend.

9 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 17, 1988: It’s the day football wasn't played due to what became known as the Hurricane Bowl. Alabama coach Bill Curry refused to take his team to Texas A & M because of the threat of Hurricane Gilbert. Curry and Jackie Sherrill, the former roommate of Crimson Tide athletic director Steve Sloan, had a heated debate on national television on ESPN. The game was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 1 (Alabama won 30-10) – Bryant Museum

Sept. 17: “Mama called.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he left Texas A & M for Alabama in 1958.

