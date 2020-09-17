Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 17, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ... Constitution and Citizenship Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- Outside of Patrick Surtain II, Young Secondary One of Few Question Marks for Alabama Defense as Fall Camp Concludes
- In case you missed it: Practice Report: Alabama Begins to Hone in on First Opponent, Missouri
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama basketball player Raymond Hawkins will be immediately eligible at Long Beach State this season after receiving a wavier.
- Thursday is the first round of the U.S. Open and Justin Thomas tees off with Tiger Woods and Colin Morikawa at 7:07 a.m (CT)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick took notice of how Tua Tagovailoa is becoming more of a student of the game as his backup.
- Tuscaloosa's own Dicky Pride won a qualifier at Bayonet and Black Horse in Monterey, California on Wednesday, with a score of 68, to earn his fourth start on the PGA Champions Tour at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach this weekend.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
9 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 17, 1988: It’s the day football wasn't played due to what became known as the Hurricane Bowl. Alabama coach Bill Curry refused to take his team to Texas A&M because of the threat of Hurricane Gilbert. Curry and Jackie Sherrill, the former roommate of Crimson Tide athletic director Steve Sloan, had a heated debate on national television on ESPN. The game was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 1 (Alabama won 30-10) – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Sept. 17: “Mama called.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he left Texas A&M for Alabama in 1958.