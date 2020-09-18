Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 18, 2020

Today is ... National Cheeseburger Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Alabama Football Wraps up Preseason Practice Schedule

Did you notice?

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas had quite the first round at the U.S. Open on Thursday. He is the outright leader heading into Friday with a score of 5-under par. He will tee off at 12:27 p.m (CT) for the second round.

Typically, when Thomas has a share of, or the outright, lead, he finishes pretty well:

Pretty funny moment with Julio Jones and the Atlanta media:

Michael Thompson finished at even on Thursday at Winged Foot and also this great shot from the bunker. He is in a tie for 22nd.

Two former Alabama first-round picks went at it on Thursday night football. Jedrick Wills Jr.'s Cleveland Browns quad got the best of Jonah Williams' Cincinnati Bengals.

Julio Jones also shared from his heart during yesterday's media availability, speaking on his time growing up in Alabama.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

8 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.” - Paul “Bear” Bryant to English professor Tommy Mayo at Texas A & M

We'll leave you with this ...