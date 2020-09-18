Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 18, 2020
BamaCentral Headlines
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas had quite the first round at the U.S. Open on Thursday. He is the outright leader heading into Friday with a score of 5-under par. He will tee off at 12:27 p.m (CT) for the second round.
- Typically, when Thomas has a share of, or the outright, lead, he finishes pretty well:
- Pretty funny moment with Julio Jones and the Atlanta media:
- Michael Thompson finished at even on Thursday at Winged Foot and also this great shot from the bunker. He is in a tie for 22nd.
- Two former Alabama first-round picks went at it on Thursday night football. Jedrick Wills Jr.'s Cleveland Browns quad got the best of Jonah Williams' Cincinnati Bengals.
- Julio Jones also shared from his heart during yesterday's media availability, speaking on his time growing up in Alabama.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
8 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day
“How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.” - Paul “Bear” Bryant to English professor Tommy Mayo at Texas A&M