Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 18, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Cheeseburger Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas had quite the first round at the U.S. Open on Thursday. He is the outright leader heading into Friday with a score of 5-under par. He will tee off at 12:27 p.m (CT) for the second round.
  • Typically, when Thomas has a share of, or the outright, lead, he finishes pretty well:
  • Pretty funny moment with Julio Jones and the Atlanta media:
  • Michael Thompson finished at even on Thursday at Winged Foot and also this great shot from the bunker. He is in a tie for 22nd. 
  • Two former Alabama first-round picks went at it on Thursday night football. Jedrick Wills Jr.'s Cleveland Browns quad got the best of Jonah Williams' Cincinnati Bengals.  
  • Julio Jones also shared from his heart during yesterday's media availability, speaking on his time growing up in Alabama. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

8 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.” - Paul “Bear” Bryant to English professor Tommy Mayo at Texas A&M

We'll leave you with this ...

