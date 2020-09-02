Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 2, 2020

Today is … National V-J Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Jedrick Wills Jr. is feeling pretty good about his move to left tackle for the Cleveland Browns:

Former Crimson Tide tennis standout Alexa Guarachi will be begin playing in the U.S. Open today:

Former Alabama golfer Trey Mullinax drove a long way to get to the Lincoln Land Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour:

Terrell Lewis sat out of practice with the L.A. Rams on Monday for unknown reasons:

Marlon Humphrey was mic'd during the Baltimore Ravens' practice:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

24 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 2, 1978: In its earliest kickoff date yet, Alabama, behind the Redwood Forest defense, dominated Nebraska 20-3 at Legion Field. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was picked as the ABC Player of the Game.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Proper conditioning is that fleeting moment between getting ready and going stale.” – Frank Thomas

We’ll leave you with this ...