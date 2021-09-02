Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Soccer: Alabama vs Samford, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Volleyball: Alabama vs Troy (Crimson Tide Invitational), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Stats

Entering his 15th season as Alabama football's head coach, Nick Saban has led the Crimson Tide to an NCAA record of most weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. How many weeks has Alabama been ranked No. 1 since Saban arrived on campus in 2007?

2 days

September 2, 1978: In its earliest kickoff date yet, Alabama, behind the Redwood Forest defense, dominated Nebraska 20-3 at Legion Field. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was picked as the ABC Player of the Game.

“Proper conditioning is that fleeting moment between getting ready and going stale.” – Frank Thomas

