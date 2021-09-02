September 2, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is … National Blueberry Popsicle Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Volleyball: Alabama vs Troy (Crimson Tide Invitational), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

  • No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Entering his 15th season as Alabama football's head coach, Nick Saban has led the Crimson Tide to an NCAA record of most weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. How many weeks has Alabama been ranked No. 1 since Saban arrived on campus in 2007?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

2 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 2, 1978: In its earliest kickoff date yet, Alabama, behind the Redwood Forest defense, dominated Nebraska 20-3 at Legion Field. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was picked as the ABC Player of the Game.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Proper conditioning is that fleeting moment between getting ready and going stale.” – Frank Thomas

We’ll leave you with this …

Alabama coach Frank Thomas, center, with quarterback Harry Gilmer, left, and center Vaughn Mancha.
