Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 20, 2020

Crimson Tide results

Soccer: Alabama 3, Tennessee 1

Did you notice?

Former Alabama pitcher Tommy Hunter earned the save in the Philadelphia Phillies' 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night. He struck out two batters in the process.

Tuscaloosa's own Dicky Pride was one shot off the lead at the PURE Championship at Pebble Beach on the PGA Champions Tour. He was at 8-under par and will tee off with Ernie Els in the final grouping on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide opened its cross country season on Saturday morning and freshman Jamie Reed placed first in the women's 6k. The women's team finished in second place and the men's squad placed fourth in the Commodore Classic.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones made an appearance on SEC Network on Saturday. I think it's abundantly clear at this point, this is his team:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

6 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 20, 1986: Running back Bobby Humphrey rushed for 114 yards, and Alabama outgained Florida on the ground 223-42 during the Crimson Tide's stunning 21-7 win in Gainesville. The Gators had taken a 7-0 halftime lead, but Ray Perkins’ team completely dominated the second half in the first meeting between the programs since 1979.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Sept. 20: “If you think there is such a thing as an unimportant game, just try losing one.” – Gene Stallings

