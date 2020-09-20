SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 20, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... Pepperoni Pizza Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results 

Soccer: Alabama 3, Tennessee 1

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama pitcher Tommy Hunter earned the save in the Philadelphia Phillies' 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night. He struck out two batters in the process.
  • Tuscaloosa's own Dicky Pride was one shot off the lead at the PURE Championship at Pebble Beach on the PGA Champions Tour. He was at 8-under par and will tee off with Ernie Els in the final grouping on Sunday.
  • The Crimson Tide opened its cross country season on Saturday morning and freshman Jamie Reed placed first in the women's 6k. The women's team finished in second place and the men's squad placed fourth in the Commodore Classic.
  • Alabama quarterback Mac Jones made an appearance on SEC Network on Saturday. I think it's abundantly clear at this point, this is his team:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

6 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 20, 1986: Running back Bobby Humphrey rushed for 114 yards, and Alabama outgained Florida on the ground 223-42 during the Crimson Tide's stunning 21-7 win in Gainesville. The Gators had taken a 7-0 halftime lead, but Ray Perkins’ team completely dominated the second half in the first meeting between the programs since 1979.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Sept. 20: “If you think there is such a thing as an unimportant game, just try losing one.” – Gene Stallings 

We'll leave you with this ...

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Corner: Alabama Lands in Top Three for Elite 2021 Safety, Latest on 2021 LB Xavian Sorey

Sage Ryan narrows his schools down to three and Brooks hauls in two touchdown's in IMG's win on Thursday night

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama Soccer Wins Season Opener Over Tennessee, 3-1

The Crimson Tide dominated ball possession and field position in its season-opening match

Joey Blackwell

Report: Alabama DB Ronald Williams Jr. Out With Broken Arm

The Crimson Tide’s secondary takes a huge early-season hit

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 2: Kenyan Drake

Everything you need for Week 2 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

UA System Sees Second-Consecutive Week of Decrease in COVID-19 Cases

A 60-percent drop in new cases was depicted in today's updating of the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Nate Oats Offers Updates on Schedule and Crimson Tide's Newcomers

Alabama basketball still waiting on word from SEC on non-conference games and highly-touted recruiting class impressing so far

Tyler Martin

Jacorey Brooks, Jeremiah Alexander Among Alabama Commits to Shine Over Weekend

Alabama's bright future was on full display on Thursday and Friday night, with three commits leading the way and stepping up in huge ways for their respective high school teams

Tyler Martin

Alabama basketball’s Nate Oats: ‘You Gotta Earn Your way into the NCAA Tournament’

The Crimson Tide coach spoke to the media in his first Zoom press conference heading into the 2020 season

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 19, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Baby You Can Drive My Car

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell