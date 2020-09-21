Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 21, 2020

Today is … National Chai Day

Baltimore Raven/former Alabama running back Mark Ingram added another creative celebration to his repertoire following a TD against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Ingram's teammate former Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey also took part in a big play for the Ravens by punching out a ball for a forced fumble:

After a crazy turn of events resulted in an onside kick being recovered by the Dallas Cowboys and leading to a loss for the Atlanta Falcons, former Alabama wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley expressed their disappointment in the moment after a 0-2 start to the season:

Derrick Henry set a milestone for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday by reaching the 4,000-yard mark:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

5 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 21, 1974: Thirteen different players carried the football for 502 yards and led by quarterback Richard Todd the passing game added 141 more as Alabama crushed Southern Miss 52-0 at Legion Field. Todd also gained 69 yards rushing and the defense, led by end Mike Dubose, limited the Golden Eagles to 143 total yards and nine first downs. Freshman Ozzie Newsome, in only his second game in a Crimson Tide uniform, earned his first start as a wide receiver. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The expectation level is high at the University of Alabama and it should be. What's wrong with people expecting excellence?” – Gene Stallings

