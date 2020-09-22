Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 22, 2020

Today is … National Elephant Appreciation Day

Josh Jacobs has more rushing yards through his first 15 NFL games than any other Raiders running back in team history:

Speaking of Jacobs, check out his highlight from the former Alabama running back in last night's win over the New Orleans Saints:

Mack Wilson, after suffering a knee injury just a few days after the start of fall camp, returned to practice with the Cleveland Browns on Monday:

Did you know that Henry Ruggs III actually felt that basketball was his main sport in high school? Check out this video released today by MaxPreps that documents his story:

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods will team up in Tuesday's Payne's Valley Cup, an 18-hole charity round of golf to commemorate the grand opening of Payne's Valley, the first public golf course to be designed by 82-time PGA Tour winner Woods:

September 22, 1962: Joe Namath debuted as the Alabama quarterback and immediately became an instant sensation. Namath was 10 of 14 for 179 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide demolished Georgia 13-0 at Legion Field. Namath's second pass went 52 yards for a touchdown to Richard Williamson. Namath also rushed for 36 yards and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Center-linebacker Lee Roy Jordan was named SEC Lineman of the Week.

“First I prepare. Then I have faith.” – Joe Namath

