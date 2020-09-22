SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 22, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Elephant Appreciation Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Josh Jacobs has more rushing yards through his first 15 NFL games than any other Raiders running back in team history:
  • Speaking of Jacobs, check out his highlight from the former Alabama running back in last night's win over the New Orleans Saints:
  • Mack Wilson, after suffering a knee injury just a few days after the start of fall camp, returned to practice with the Cleveland Browns on Monday:
  • Did you know that Henry Ruggs III actually felt that basketball was his main sport in high school? Check out this video released today by MaxPreps that documents his story:
  • Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods will team up in Tuesday's Payne's Valley Cup, an 18-hole charity round of golf to commemorate the grand opening of Payne's Valley, the first public golf course to be designed by 82-time PGA Tour winner Woods:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

4 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 22, 1962: Joe Namath debuted as the Alabama quarterback and immediately became an instant sensation. Namath was 10 of 14 for 179 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide demolished Georgia 13-0 at Legion Field. Namath's second pass went 52 yards for a touchdown to Richard Williamson. Namath also rushed for 36 yards and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Center-linebacker Lee Roy Jordan was named SEC Lineman of the Week.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“First I prepare. Then I have faith.” – Joe Namath

We’ll leave you with this …

All Things Bama

Nick Saban Addresses Who Will Sit Out Week 1 Due to COVID-19

The Alabama head coach discussed injured players as well as if anyone has fallen ill due to the coronavirus

Joey Blackwell

Practice Report: Alabama Heads Into Regular Season with Mac Jones as Starting Quarterback

Crimson Tide gets into regular-season mode as Alabama prepares to open 2020 college football season at Missouri

Christopher Walsh

Riley Mattingly is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Mattingly is the first recipient of this semester's honor following Alabama soccer's 3-1 season-opening victory over Tennessee

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Corner: Together

Joey Blackwell expresses his excitement for the 2020 SEC football season as opening weekend approaches

Joey Blackwell

Alabama WR Smith Believes in QB Starter Mac Jones

Now a senior, Smith is the clear No. 1 target for starting quarterback Mac Jones and the rest of the Alabama offense

Tyler Martin

Greg Byrne Posts Photo Tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium Changes

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne checked out the renovations at Bryant-Denny Stadium and took pictures for fans

Christopher Walsh

Dylan Moses on Alabama LB Will Anderson: "I Expect Great Things From Him"

The freshman linebacker will start and make his collegiate debut when the Crimson Tide travels to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Football Official 2020 Depth Chart: Alabama at Missouri

Nick Saban released Alabama's official depth chart of the 2020 season opener at Missouri

Christopher Walsh

How Alabama Fans and Everyone Else Should Approach the 2020 Season: Don't Assume Anything

All Things CW has very simple advice when it comes to assuming anything about the 2020 college football season: Don't

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Najee

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

