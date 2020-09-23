Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 23, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Snack Stick Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
Crimson Tide results
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram is launching a podcast:
- Alabama track and field picked up another commitment in Kaylie Crews of Papillion-La Vista South High School in Nebraska:
- Justin Thomas shared this funny moment with Tiger Woods at the Payne's Valley Cup:
- Speaking of Thomas and Woods, the duo won the charity exhibition:
- Alabama soccer junior forward Riley Mattingly earned TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week honors after scoring two goals in the Crimson Tide's season opener against Tennessee this past Saturday:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:
3 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 23, 1967: Alabama, fresh off an 11-0 season which featured a defense that yielded 37 points for the year, hosted Florida State in a night opener at Legion Field. Much to the chagrin of Coach Paul Bryant, the Seminoles scored as many points in one night as the '66 team gave up in a year. However, the Crimson Tide behind Kenny Stabler equaled the 37 posted by FSU for a high-scoring tie.
September 23, 2017: Running back Damien Harris ran for a career-high 151 yards and three touchdowns, and Bo Scarbrough added two more scores as No. 1 Alabama routed host Vanderbilt, 59-0. It was Alabama’s 19th straight win over the SEC East Division. The Crimson Tide outgained the Commodores 677-78, the largest margin in program history. It also set a school record with 38 first downs.
September 23, 1989: Kevin Norwood was born in Biloxi, Mississippi;
September 23, 1993: Reggie Ragland was born in Madison, Ala.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“If anything goes bad, I did it. If anything goes semi-good, we did it. If anything goes real good, you did it. That’s all it takes to get people to win football games.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant