Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 23, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Snack Stick Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram is launching a podcast:
  • Alabama track and field picked up another commitment in Kaylie Crews of Papillion-La Vista South High School in Nebraska:
  • Justin Thomas shared this funny moment with Tiger Woods at the Payne's Valley Cup:
  • Speaking of Thomas and Woods, the duo won the charity exhibition:
  • Alabama soccer junior forward Riley Mattingly earned TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week honors after scoring two goals in the Crimson Tide's season opener against Tennessee this past Saturday:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

3 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 23, 1967: Alabama, fresh off an 11-0 season which featured a defense that yielded 37 points for the year, hosted Florida State in a night opener at Legion Field. Much to the chagrin of Coach Paul Bryant, the Seminoles scored as many points in one night as the '66 team gave up in a year. However, the Crimson Tide behind Kenny Stabler equaled the 37 posted by FSU for a high-scoring tie.

September 23, 2017: Running back Damien Harris ran for a career-high 151 yards and three touchdowns, and Bo Scarbrough added two more scores as No. 1 Alabama routed host Vanderbilt, 59-0. It was Alabama’s 19th straight win over the SEC East Division. The Crimson Tide outgained the Commodores 677-78, the largest margin in program history. It also set a school record with 38 first downs.

September 23, 1989: Kevin Norwood was born in Biloxi, Mississippi; 

September 23, 1993: Reggie Ragland was born in Madison, Ala. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If anything goes bad, I did it. If anything goes semi-good, we did it. If anything goes real good, you did it. That’s all it takes to get people to win football games.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

