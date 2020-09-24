Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 24, 2020

Today is ... National Punctuation Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Practice Report: Young Alabama Defense will be Tested by New-Look Missouri

Did you notice?

Alabama softball received a verbal commitment from Abby Duchscherer, who is from North Dakota:

Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs missed practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

Only two weeks into his NFL career, Jedrick Wills Jr. is impressing in Cleveland:

Mark Ingram II is starting a podcast.

Marlon Humphrey on Anthony Averett as the Ravens prepare for a massive Monday night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

2 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 24, 1972: Joe Namath passed for career-high 496 yards in a win vs the Baltimore Colts. He was 15-for-28 with six touchdown passes as the New York Jets won 44-34. It was the first of three 400-yard games during his career.

September 24, 1988: Alabama easily handled Vanderbilt, 44-10, but lost both tailback Bobby Humphrey and cornerback Gene Jelks to season-ending injuries. Humphrey re-broke his foot while Jelks suffered a knee injury.

September 24, 1984: Darren Mustin, who transferred from Middle Tennessee and was a starter on Nick Saban’s first team at Alabama in 2007, was born.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Sept. 24: “This is as good as it gets. Something that you might not know is that 52 percent of the players in the NFL come from 27 schools. This school is right now at the top of the list.” – Bill Parcells, speaking at Alabama’s coaching clinic in 2012

We'll leave you with this ...