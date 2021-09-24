September 24, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 24, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Punctuation Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis at Ole Miss Invite, Oxford, Miss. Matches begin at 9 a.m. 

Women's Golf at Mason Rudolph Championship, Franklin, Tenn. Alabama tees off at 9:30 a.m. Live Scoring

Swimming & Diving vs Delta State, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 2:30 p.m., SEC Network+, LIVE RESULTS

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama 2, Missouri 1

BamaCentral Headlines

Did You Notice?

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Who were the three quarterbacks that completed a pass for Alabama the last time the Crimson Tide played Southern Miss in 2019?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 24, 1972: Joe Namath passed for career-high 496 yards in a win vs the Baltimore Colts. He was 15-for-28 with six touchdown passes as the New York Jets won 44-34. It was the first of three 400-yard games during his career.

September 24, 1988: Alabama easily handled Vanderbilt, 44-10, but lost both tailback Bobby Humphrey and cornerback Gene Jelks to season-ending injuries. Humphrey re-broke his foot while Jelks suffered a knee injury.

September 24, 1984: Darren Mustin, who transferred from Middle Tennessee and was a starter on Nick Saban’s first team at Alabama in 2007, was born.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“This is as good as it gets. Something that you might not know is that 52 percent of the players in the NFL come from 27 schools. This school is right now at the top of the list.” — Bill Parcells, speaking at Alabama’s coaching clinic in 2012

We’ll leave you with this …

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Eddie Jackson, Marlon Humphrey, Ken State game program, Sept. 24, 2016
