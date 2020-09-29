Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 29, 2020

Today is … National Coffee Day

Alabama softball began its first day of fall practice on Monday:

Athletes Unlimited named former Alabama softball outfielder Haylie McCleney its GEICO Defensive Player of the Year:

While NFL players usually arrive to the game dressed to the nines, former Alabama and current Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram did what he does best: do his own thing.

And Justin Thomas is evidently overly cautious about getting sunscreen in his eyes:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 29, 1990: After three consecutive losses, head coach Gene Stallings finally got his first victory as Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt 59-28 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. At one point the Crimson Tide led 52-0 late in the first half. – Bryant Museum

September, 29, 1996: Bo Scarbrough was born in Eutaw, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride, and never quit, you’ll be a winner. The price of victory is high, but so are the rewards.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

