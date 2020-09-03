SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 3, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... U.S Bowling League Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is singing the praises of former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs: Great start for the rookie.
  • Episode 7 of 'Tua Talks' is out now on the Fox Sports App and website:
  • Alabama running back Najee Harris' miniseries, 'The Campaign,' is now on YouTube. Check out part one of the three-part series below:
  • A situation to keep an eye on is former Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis' knee at Los Angles Rams training camp.
  • NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' believes Mark Ingram has the best personality in the league. We concur.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

23 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 3, 1991: Deion Belue was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.

September 3, 2017: The son of Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Meiko, was murdered in Columbia, Maryland. He was 25. The case remains unsolved.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Sept. 3: “Nobody ever wins a football game – somebody loses it.” – Wallace Wade

We'll leave you with this ...

