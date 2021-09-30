September 30, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 30, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 30, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Special to BamaCentral

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Today is ... National Hot Mulled Cider Day

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled.

BamaCentral Headlines ...

  • Did you notice?

    Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

    This former Alabama running back went on to be named NFL MVP in the year of Super Bowl XL. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the First Round of the 2000 NFL Draft, he came to Alabama from Boone County High School in Kentucky. Upon his departure from the Crimson Tide, he left with 15 school records. What is this running back's name?

    The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

    On this date in Crimson Tide history:

    September 30, 2017: Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 1 Alabama demolished Ole Miss 66-3. It was Alabama’s highest-scoring performance in 11 seasons under Nick Saban, and the most points scored by the Crimson Tide since 1979.

    September 30, 1961: Looking a little deflated after a season-opening 32-6 win at Georgia Alabama used its defensive might to shut down Tulane 9-0 at Ladd Stadium in Mobile. A 22-yard pass from Pat Trammell to Tommy Brooker accounted for Alabama’s touchdown that was set up by a fumble recovery by Jimmy Wilson on the Greenie 44-yard line. Although Tim Davis missed the extra point, his 24-yard field goal in the third quarter secured the Crimson Tide’s second win of the young season.

    Crimson Tide quote of the day:

    “If I could reach my students like that, I'd teach for nothing.” — An Alabama professor after seeing a pre-game talk by Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

    We'll leave you with this ...

    Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
