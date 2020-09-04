Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 4, 2020

Today is ... College Colors Day

After becoming the highest-paid center in the NFL, it's nice to know Ryan Kelly still enjoys the simpler things in life.

Former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake returned to Arizona Cardinals' practice with no boot:

Congrats to former Crimson Tide women's wheelchair player Arinn Young, who signed her first professional contract in Germany.

Justin Thomas is feeling confident heading into the TOUR Championship this weekend:

Damien Harris could miss the New England Patriots season-opener against thee Miami Dolphins.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

22 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 4, 1974: Alabama starting quarterback Gary Rutledge was lost for the season after suffering an injury to his right shoulder during a scrimmage, requiring surgery. The Crimson Tide still went undefeated in the regular season for the 13 time in school history and won the SEC title.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

September 4: "I grew up pickin’ cotton on my daddy’s farm. To me, football is like a day off.” – Lee Roy Jordan

