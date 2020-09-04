SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 4, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... College Colors Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • After becoming the highest-paid center in the NFL, it's nice to know Ryan Kelly still enjoys the simpler things in life.
  • Former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake returned to Arizona Cardinals' practice with no boot: 
  • Congrats to former Crimson Tide women's wheelchair player Arinn Young, who signed her first professional contract in Germany. 
  • Justin Thomas is feeling confident heading into the TOUR Championship this weekend:
  • Damien Harris could miss the New England Patriots season-opener against thee Miami Dolphins.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

22 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 4, 1974: Alabama starting quarterback Gary Rutledge was lost for the season after suffering an injury to his right shoulder during a scrimmage, requiring surgery. The Crimson Tide still went undefeated in the regular season for the 13 time in school history and won the SEC title.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

September 4: "I grew up pickin’ cotton on my daddy’s farm. To me, football is like a day off.” – Lee Roy Jordan

We'll leave you with this ... 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama A-Day Games Have Been More Than a Scrimmage, but a Crimson Tide Tradition

The Crimson Tide's annual A-Day game has always been popular, but especially during the Nick Saban era

J. Bank

by

BamaDave17

Alabama Players in the NFL, 2020 Final Roster Moves Tracker: Browns Trade for Ronnie Harrison

BamaCentral will keep up with the latest roster moves concerning former Alabama players as the NFL gets down to 53-man rosters

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

The most complete listing of All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Kristi F. Patrick

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: Some People Just Can't Take a Hint

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Practice report: Although Alabama's Season Still Weeks Away, Crimson Tide Looking Forward to Some Football

Practice report: Alabama football team plans to watch other state teams play following Thursday's practice

Christopher Walsh

After a Contentious Summer, Football Plays on. Why? It's Complicated, Even in Alabama

All Things CW: Nick Saban gives his answer as to why football matters even during a pandemic, and a look at many of the things that will be different during the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

DJ Dale Aims To Anchor the Crimson Tide's Defensive Line in 2020

The 6-foot-3, 300-plus pound lineman spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of Alabama 11th practice of fall camp

Tyler Martin

SEC Starts Voter Education and Participation Program

The league office announced the news on Thursday morning in efforts to push a plan to get student-athletes more involved in upcoming elections

Tyler Martin

It's Still Too Early to See Personality of this Alabama Team, But Nick Saban Has High Praise for Some

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban addressed the media via Zoom Wednesday evening and you can tell he is liking what he is seeing from a number of players and positions

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin