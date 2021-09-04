Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 4, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Tailgating Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Football: Alabama vs Miami (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game), Atlanta, Ga., 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC, Live Audio

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Memphis Twilight, Memphis, Tenn., All Day

Volleyball: Alabama vs Southern Miss (Crimson Tide Invitational), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Alabama def. Buffalo 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 (Crimson Tide Invitational)

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Alabama has a 14-3 record all-time over Miami. Of those 14 wins, 42-6 was the largest margin of victory for the Crimson Tide. In what year did this game take place, and who was the head coach of Alabama at the time?

Did You Notice?

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 Opener:

Today!

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 4, 1974: Alabama starting quarterback Gary Rutledge was lost for the season after suffering an injury to his right shoulder during a scrimmage, requiring surgery. The Crimson Tide still went undefeated in the regular season for the 13th time in school history and won the SEC title.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I grew up pickin’ cotton on my daddy’s farm. To me, football is like a day off.” – Lee Roy Jordan

