Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 4, 2021
Today is ... National Tailgating Day
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
- Football: Alabama vs Miami (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game), Atlanta, Ga., 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC, Live Audio
- Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Memphis Twilight, Memphis, Tenn., All Day
- Volleyball: Alabama vs Southern Miss (Crimson Tide Invitational), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Volleyball: Alabama def. Buffalo 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 (Crimson Tide Invitational)
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
Alabama has a 14-3 record all-time over Miami. Of those 14 wins, 42-6 was the largest margin of victory for the Crimson Tide. In what year did this game take place, and who was the head coach of Alabama at the time?
Did You Notice?
- Trey Sanders, Keanu Koht and Terrion Arnold were all named Alabama football's Student-Athletes of the Week.
- 2022 basketball small forward prospect Brandon Miller narrowed his list of college/pro destinations down to four, with the Crimson Tide making the cut.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 Opener:
Today!
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
September 4, 1974: Alabama starting quarterback Gary Rutledge was lost for the season after suffering an injury to his right shoulder during a scrimmage, requiring surgery. The Crimson Tide still went undefeated in the regular season for the 13th time in school history and won the SEC title.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I grew up pickin’ cotton on my daddy’s farm. To me, football is like a day off.” – Lee Roy Jordan