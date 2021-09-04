September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySubscribeSI TIXASWA
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 4, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... National Tailgating Day

BamaCentral Headlines

  • Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

    • Football: Alabama vs Miami (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game), Atlanta, Ga., 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC, Live Audio
    • Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Memphis Twilight, Memphis, Tenn., All Day
    • Volleyball: Alabama vs Southern Miss (Crimson Tide Invitational), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Stats

    Crimson Tide Results

    • Volleyball: Alabama def. Buffalo 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 (Crimson Tide Invitational)

    Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

    Alabama has a 14-3 record all-time over Miami. Of those 14 wins, 42-6 was the largest margin of victory for the Crimson Tide. In what year did this game take place, and who was the head coach of Alabama at the time?

    The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

    Did You Notice?

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 Opener:

    Today!

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    September 4, 1974: Alabama starting quarterback Gary Rutledge was lost for the season after suffering an injury to his right shoulder during a scrimmage, requiring surgery. The Crimson Tide still went undefeated in the regular season for the 13th time in school history and won the SEC title.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

    "I grew up pickin’ cotton on my daddy’s farm. To me, football is like a day off.” – Lee Roy Jordan

    We’ll leave you with this …

    Alabama game program, Sept. 4, 2010
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 4, 2021

    Abby Marjama, Alabama Volleyball
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Volleyball Bounces Back with Friday Sweep over Buffalo

    Nick and Terry Saban land in Atlanta, September 2021
    All Things Bama

    Video: Alabama and Miami Arrive in Atlanta for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

    Alabama recruiting: Premier Progam
    Recruiting

    Recruiting Corner: 2022 Alabama Targets Announce Plans and 2023 Targets Emerge

    chick fil a kickoff
    All Things Bama

    All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing No. 1 Alabama/No. 14 Miami and Other Week 1 Matchups

    Bryce Young
    All Things Bama

    All Things CW: What Can Alabama Fans Expect from the Crimson Tide Offense?

    Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Pete and Joe

    Mark Barron, Kent State game program, Sept. 3, 2011
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 3, 2021