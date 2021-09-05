Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 5, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Be Late For Something Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama at Memphis, Memphis, Tenn., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

On Saturday against Miami, quarterback Bryce Young set the Alabama program record for most touchdowns in a debut start (4). Who previously held the record?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

Did You Notice?

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 5, 1981: Alabama opened the Year of 315 (as in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant going for the career wins record) with a 24-7 victory at LSU. Quarterback Ken Coley directed the Crimson Tide wishbone in the rout on national television. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I love football. I really love football. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the second best thing in the world.” – Joe Namath

We’ll leave you with this …