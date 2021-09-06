Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Soccer: Memphis 3, Alabama 1

The University of Alabama was founded in 1831. However, the football program didn't play its first game until 1892. Who was the first opponent that the Crimson Tide ever faced?

September 6, 1965: Van Tiffin was born in Tupelo, Miss.

September 6, 1986: Gene Jelks scored on a 75-yard run, Bobby Humphrey from 30-yards out and Derrick Thomas blocked a punt and returned it 44 yards for a score in Alabama's 42-10 romp over Vanderbilt before a sellout crowd and the cameras of WTBS.

September 6, 2008: A week after steamrolling No. 9 Clemson in Atlanta, Nick Saban’s collegiate career victory No. 100 wasn’t one to remember. Tulane, which was forced out of New Orleans the previous week by Hurricane Gustav, limited the Crimson Tide to 38 yards in the first half and 172 total. An 87-yard punt return for a touchdown by Javier Arenas led Alabama to a 20-6 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“It’s a lot better to be seen than heard. The sun is the most powerful thing I know of and it doesn’t make much noise.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

