September 6, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Read a Book Day

BamaCentral Headlines

  • Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

    No events scheduled.

    Crimson Tide Results

    Soccer: Memphis 3, Alabama 1

    Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

    The University of Alabama was founded in 1831. However, the football program didn't play its first game until 1892. Who was the first opponent that the Crimson Tide ever faced?

    The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

    Did You Notice?

  • On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    September 6, 1965: Van Tiffin was born in Tupelo, Miss.

    September 6, 1986: Gene Jelks scored on a 75-yard run, Bobby Humphrey from 30-yards out and Derrick Thomas blocked a punt and returned it 44 yards for a score in Alabama's 42-10 romp over Vanderbilt before a sellout crowd and the cameras of WTBS.

    September 6, 2008: A week after steamrolling No. 9 Clemson in Atlanta, Nick Saban’s collegiate career victory No. 100 wasn’t one to remember. Tulane, which was forced out of New Orleans the previous week by Hurricane Gustav, limited the Crimson Tide to 38 yards in the first half and 172 total. An 87-yard punt return for a touchdown by Javier Arenas led Alabama to a 20-6 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

    “It’s a lot better to be seen than heard. The sun is the most powerful thing I know of and it doesn’t make much noise.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

    We’ll leave you with this …

    T.J. Yeldon, Florida Atlantic game program, Sept, 6, 2014
