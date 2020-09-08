Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 8, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Ampersand Day
Bama Central Headlines …
- Practice Report: Alabama Has Second, and Final, Scrimmage on Horizon
- Alabama Linebacker Christian Harris: "The Alabama Standard is Something We Talk About Every Single Day"
- Crimson Corner: A Day in the Life
- Alabama has Advantage in Critical Area During 2020 Season: Depth
- In case you missed it: 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Eligibility Tracker
Did you notice?
- Check out Raekwon Davis in his new threads for the Miami Dolphins:
- Tua Tagovailoa showed off his Dolphins gear as well:
- If you don't get this 1995 Damon Wayans reference, we highly recommend you find it and watch:
- Justin Thomas finished tied for second at PGA Tour Championship, finishing 18-under par, just three shots shy of tournament champion Dustin Johnson:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:
18 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 8, 1979: Alabama began its defense of the national championship with a 30-6 trouncing of Pepper Rodgers' Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Grant Field in Atlanta. Defensive end E.J. Junior sparked the win with an interception for a touchdown while quarterback Steadman Shealy was nearly flawless in moving the wishbone attack. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“What matters … is not the size of the dog in the fight, but of the fight in the dog.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant