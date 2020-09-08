Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 8, 2020

Today is … National Ampersand Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Check out Raekwon Davis in his new threads for the Miami Dolphins:

Tua Tagovailoa showed off his Dolphins gear as well:

If you don't get this 1995 Damon Wayans reference, we highly recommend you find it and watch:

Justin Thomas finished tied for second at PGA Tour Championship, finishing 18-under par, just three shots shy of tournament champion Dustin Johnson:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

18 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 8, 1979: Alabama began its defense of the national championship with a 30-6 trouncing of Pepper Rodgers' Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Grant Field in Atlanta. Defensive end E.J. Junior sparked the win with an interception for a touchdown while quarterback Steadman Shealy was nearly flawless in moving the wishbone attack. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“What matters … is not the size of the dog in the fight, but of the fight in the dog.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …