Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 9, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Teddy Bear Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • The Las Vegas Raiders are very well aware of the speed they're getting with Henry Ruggs III:
  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs changed jersey numbers for the final time:
  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas earned the second PGA of America Player of the Year Award of his career:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

17 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 9, 1934: Although head coach Frank Thomas himself was down to 175 pounds after being around 200 the previous season, the average weight of the team was 196 pounds, making it the biggest Crimson Tide squad to date. The reigning SEC champions were led by captains Bill Lee and halfback Dixie Howell, although Joe Riley was beginning to challenge Howell for his starting job during training camp. – Bryant Museum. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Sure I'd like to beat Notre Dame, don't get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to a group of boosters before an Auburn game.

We’ll leave you with this …

