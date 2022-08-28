Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 28, 2022
Today is ... National Red Wine Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
Soccer vs. Clemson, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results
Volleyball: Alabama def. Southern Mississippi, 25-18, 27-25, 25-27, 25-22
Read More
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
6 days
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama tight end Miller Forristall ending preseason in style
- Brett Auerbach leaps for the catch
- Haylie McCleney makes the inaugural Athletes Unlimited All-Defensive Team
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 28, 1968: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant received 1½ votes for the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Clemson head coach and former Alabama player Frank Howard quipped that he was surprised Bryant didn’t get more votes and said he'd be a vice-presidential candidate on a Bryant ticket.
– Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“At Alabama one morning at seven, I placed a call from my office to Shug Jordan or somebody at Auburn, and the girl said nobody was in yet. I said. ‘Honey, what’s wrong with you people over there? Don’t y’all take football seriously?” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
We’ll leave you with this …
With only a week away from the Crimson Tide football season opener, head coach Nick Saban is all smiles