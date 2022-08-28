Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Red Wine Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer vs. Clemson, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Alabama def. Southern Mississippi, 25-18, 27-25, 25-27, 25-22

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

6 days

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama tight end Miller Forristall ending preseason in style
  • Brett Auerbach leaps for the catch
  • Haylie McCleney makes the inaugural Athletes Unlimited All-Defensive Team

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 28, 1968: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant received 1½ votes for the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Clemson head coach and former Alabama player Frank Howard quipped that he was surprised Bryant didn’t get more votes and said he'd be a vice-presidential candidate on a Bryant ticket. 

– Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“At Alabama one morning at seven, I placed a call from my office to Shug Jordan or somebody at Auburn, and the girl said nobody was in yet. I said. ‘Honey, what’s wrong with you people over there? Don’t y’all take football seriously?” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

With only a week away from the Crimson Tide football season opener, head coach Nick Saban is all smiles

Sports Illustrated cover Nick Saban, Raising Alabama, August 27, 2007
