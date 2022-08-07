Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Mickey Welsh-Montgomery

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Sisters Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

28 days

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did You Notice?

  • 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps spoke to the Alabama football team as a guest speaker during fall camp. 
  • Alabama women's tennis alum Erin Routliffe won the doubles title at Citi Open at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Sunday with her partner Jessica Pegula.
  • The Crimson Tide men's basketball team visited the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona on their first full day of their international trip in Spain.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 7, 1963: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant testified on behalf of Georgia coach Wally Butts in his lawsuit trial against Curtis Publishing Company, owners of the Saturday Evening Post. Bryant adamantly denied any collusion between him and Butts.

August 7, 1984: Pitcher Wade LeBlanc was born in Lake Charles, La.

August 7, 1997: Donta Hall was born in Luverne, Ala.

August 7, 1998: Jalen Hurts was born in Channelview, Texas.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“My obligation to our team is to play the best players, so I don’t care what grade they’re in, where you’re from or what the mailing address is, that’s kind of what we do. If they’re better than someone else we’re going to give them every opportunity to play.” – Nick Saban

We’ll leave you with this …

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) reacts after making a sack during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

All Things CW: The Key Statistic for the 2022 Alabama Defense

By Christopher Walsh14 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) is congratulated by former player Siran Stacy after the game against Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, August 6, 2022

By Katie WindhamAug 6, 2022 1:00 AM EDT
Josh Jacobs
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: The New-Look Raiders

By Hunter De SiverAug 5, 2022 4:11 PM EDT
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
All Things Bama

After Losing CFP Title Game, Alabama Football is Focused on Discipline

By Joey BlackwellAug 5, 2022 2:11 PM EDT
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Why Alabama Players and Coaches View 2021 as Rebuilding Year

By Katie WindhamAug 5, 2022 1:55 PM EDT
Will Reichard in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Special Teams

By Blake BylerAug 5, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Keon Keeley
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Nick Saban is Turning Alabama into Edge-Rusher U

By Christopher WalshAug 5, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 5, 2022

By Katie WindhamAug 5, 2022 1:00 AM EDT