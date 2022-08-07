Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Today is... National Sisters Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

28 days

Did You Notice?

23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps spoke to the Alabama football team as a guest speaker during fall camp.

Alabama women's tennis alum Erin Routliffe won the doubles title at Citi Open at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Sunday with her partner Jessica Pegula.

The Crimson Tide men's basketball team visited the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona on their first full day of their international trip in Spain.

August 7, 1963: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant testified on behalf of Georgia coach Wally Butts in his lawsuit trial against Curtis Publishing Company, owners of the Saturday Evening Post. Bryant adamantly denied any collusion between him and Butts.

August 7, 1984: Pitcher Wade LeBlanc was born in Lake Charles, La.

August 7, 1997: Donta Hall was born in Luverne, Ala.

August 7, 1998: Jalen Hurts was born in Channelview, Texas.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“My obligation to our team is to play the best players, so I don’t care what grade they’re in, where you’re from or what the mailing address is, that’s kind of what we do. If they’re better than someone else we’re going to give them every opportunity to play.” – Nick Saban

