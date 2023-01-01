Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Today is... New Year's Day!

Check out and subscribe for free to:

• Newsletter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's basketball: Alabama at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

Sugar Bowl: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20

Did you Notice?

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 1, 1967: Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla.

January 1, 1979: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.

January 1, 1997: Gene Stallings went out a winner in his final game at Alabama as linebacker Dwayne Rudd returned an interception 88 yards for the go-ahead score to give the 16th-ranked Crimson Tide a 17-14 victory over No. 15 Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“You’d better pass.” — Marty Lyons to Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina before the Crimson Tide completed the goal-line stand on this date in 1979.

We'll Leave You With This: