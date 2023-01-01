Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... New Year's Day! 

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's basketball: Alabama at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network, Live VideoLive AudioLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

Sugar Bowl: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20

Did you Notice?

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 1, 1967: Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla. 

January 1, 1979: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.

January 1, 1997: Gene Stallings went out a winner in his final game at Alabama as linebacker Dwayne Rudd returned an interception 88 yards for the go-ahead score to give the 16th-ranked Crimson Tide a 17-14 victory over No. 15 Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“You’d better pass.” — Marty Lyons to Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina before the Crimson Tide completed the goal-line stand on this date in 1979. 

We'll Leave You With This:

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is named most outstanding player following the victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) celebrates his interception against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 5 Alabama 45, No. 9 Kansas State 20

By Austin Hannon
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kobe Prentice (80) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Kansas State Wildcats with wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.
All Things Bama

Alabama Players Excited about Future of Program

By Katie Windham
Ja'Corey Brooks catches his last touchdown pass from Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Sights and Sounds From Alabama's Season-Ending Sugar Bowl Win

By Christopher Walsh
Jaheim Oatis in the Sugar Bowl
All Things Bama

Notebook: Alabama Defense Wouldn't Let Deuce Vaughn be the Difference

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Shines on Sugar Bowl Stage

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate the victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.
All Things Bama

Alabama Football's Finest Finish Their Career On Top

By Austin Hannon
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) runs the ball against Kansas State Wildcats Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.
All Things Bama

How Alabama Turned 10-0 Deficit into Overwhelming Sugar Bowl Victory

By Joey Blackwell
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball ahead of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Eli Ricks (7) for a touchdown during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.
All Things Bama

Everything Coach Chris Klieman and Kansas State Said After Sugar Bowl Loss to Alabama

By Christopher Walsh