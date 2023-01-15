Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 15, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Hat Day

Today' Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's Tennis: Alabama vs. Navy, 9 a.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Women's Basketball: Alabama at Ole Miss, 4 p.m. CT, Oxford, Mississippi

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Basketball: No. 4 Alabama def. LSU 106-66 in Tuscaloosa

Men's Tennis: Alabama def. Samford 7-0

                       Alabama def. Mercer 6-1

Men's Swimming and Diving: No. 14 Alabama lost to No. 2 Texas 220.50-132.50

                                                  No. 14 Alabama lost to No. 13 Ohio State 230-123

Women's Swimming and Diving: No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 2 Texas 231.50-139.50

                                                        No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 5 Ohio State 220-133

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

230 days

Did you Notice?

  • Noah Clowney won the Hard Hat after Alabama basketball's blowout win against LSU
  • Former Alabama basketball player Keon Ellis takes flight in the NBA G-League
  • Jaden Bradley's range extends to half court

On This Day in Alabama History

January 15, 1961: Jeremiah Castille was born in Columbus, Ga. 

January 15, 1967: Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr was named the most valuable player of the first Super Bowl after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum. 

January 15, 1957: Marty Lyons was born in Takoma Park, Md. 

January 15: It’s Terry Saban’s birthday

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Anyone can support a team that is winning - it takes no courage. But to stand behind a team to defend a team when it is down and really needs you, that takes a lot of courage.” – Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this...

Bryce Young says one final thank you and goodbye to Alabama

011423_MBB_QuinerlyJah_LSU_CTP9534
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 4 Alabama 106, LSU 66

By Blake Byler
Team celebrates against LSU at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023.
Callin’ Baton Rouge from Coleman Coliseum: Another 3-Point Shooting Clinic for No. 4 Alabama against LSU

By Austin Hannon
Brandon Miller vs LSU - January 14, 2022
It's Miller Time: Brandon Miller Continues to Prove He's One of the Best Players in College Basketball

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) celebrates after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama Wide Receiver Tyler Harrell Has Entered The Transfer Portal

By Mason Smith
Darius Miles
Darius Miles Out for the Season with Ankle Injury

By Joey Blackwell
Brandon Miller vs LSU - January 14, 2022
No. 4 Alabama Basketball Decimates LSU by 40 Points

By Blake Byler
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari and Alabama Crimson tide head football coach Nick Saban greet each other prior to the mens basketball game at Coleman Coliseum.
5 Non-Random Thoughts About Nick Saban, Alabama, Basketball and NCAA: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
011123_MBB_WelchDo_Arkansas_RS7580
For Alabama Basketball, It's About The "Others"

By Mason Smith