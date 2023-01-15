Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 15, 2023

Today is ... National Hat Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

• Newsletter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today' Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's Tennis: Alabama vs. Navy, 9 a.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Women's Basketball: Alabama at Ole Miss, 4 p.m. CT, Oxford, Mississippi

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Basketball: No. 4 Alabama def. LSU 106-66 in Tuscaloosa

Men's Tennis: Alabama def. Samford 7-0

Alabama def. Mercer 6-1

Men's Swimming and Diving: No. 14 Alabama lost to No. 2 Texas 220.50-132.50

No. 14 Alabama lost to No. 13 Ohio State 230-123

Women's Swimming and Diving: No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 2 Texas 231.50-139.50

No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 5 Ohio State 220-133

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

230 days

Did you Notice?

Noah Clowney won the Hard Hat after Alabama basketball's blowout win against LSU

Former Alabama basketball player Keon Ellis takes flight in the NBA G-League

Jaden Bradley's range extends to half court

On This Day in Alabama History

January 15, 1961: Jeremiah Castille was born in Columbus, Ga.

January 15, 1967: Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr was named the most valuable player of the first Super Bowl after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

January 15, 1957: Marty Lyons was born in Takoma Park, Md.

January 15: It’s Terry Saban’s birthday

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Anyone can support a team that is winning - it takes no courage. But to stand behind a team to defend a team when it is down and really needs you, that takes a lot of courage.” – Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this...

Bryce Young says one final thank you and goodbye to Alabama