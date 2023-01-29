Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Puzzle Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs. No. 1 South Carolina, Noon CT, ESPN2, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Basketball: No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69

Men's Tennis: Alabama def. Michigan State, 7-0

Women's Tennis: Alabama def. UC San Diego 6-1

Countdown to Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

216 days

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama Hockey beats Towson 5-2
  • JD Davison continues to fly high for the Maine Celtics
  • The Alabama men's track and field team have the fastest time in the 4x4 in the nation, along with having the second-fastest time in program history with 3:03.99

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 29, 1963: The first charter members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were named in Canton, Ohio (they were enshrined when the Hall opened in September 1963). Among them was former Alabama player Don Hutson. He led the NFL in receiving in eight of his 11 seasons and in scoring five straight years. Hutson was also named the league’s MVP twice, in 1941 and 1942. 

January 29, 1974: Alabama offensive line coach Jimmy Sharpe was hired as head coach at Virginia Tech, replacing Charley Coffey. Sharpe, an assistant since 1963, played for the Crimson Tide from 1960-62. 

January 29, 1987: Baseball player Alex Avila was born in Hialeah, Fla. 

January 29, 1993: Bradley Sylve was born in Port Sulphur, La.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

Jan. 29: "It is still an individual thing, a question of running the pass pattern correctly. Pass patterns have probably changed less than anything else in football.” — Don Hutson

