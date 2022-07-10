Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Pina Colada Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

55 days

Did You Notice?

  • Blake Sims had a solid day for the Frisco Fighters, scoring a total of four touchdowns en route to the Fighters' 50-44 overtime win over the Quad City Steamwheelers:
  • JD Davison might now be in the NBA, but that hasn't changed his mindset:
  • And Brett Auerbach crushed this grand slam for the Richmond Flying Squirrels:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 10, 1960: American Broadcasting was set to televise college football for the first time. For its kickoff game, ABC selected the Sept. 17 matchup between Alabama and Georgia at Legion Field. Sports information director Finus Gaston met with ABC officials in Birmingham for a sight inspection and the network folks seems especially happy when told it wouldn’t be a problem for the university to provide a jeep for one of the mobile cameras. ABC would use six cameras to field the game, including the one on the jeep.

July 10, 1989: Chavis Williams was born in Dora, Ala.

July 10, 1990: Running back Trent Richardson was born in Pensacola, Fla.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'm known as a recruiter. Well, you've got to have chicken to make chicken salad." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Jul 9, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles ahead of Miami Heat guard Kyle Allman Jr. (50) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
