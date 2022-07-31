Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Mutt Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

34 days

Did You Notice?

  • Tua Tagovailoa made this 65-yard connection with Tyreek Hill in Saturday's practice with the Miami Dolphins:
  • Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon took a trip to the 2022 Prep Baseball Report Futures Game:
  • And Nick Saban dropped another nugget of wisdom:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 31, 1972: Antonio Langham was born in Town Creek, Ala.

July 31, 1990: Center Roger Shultz and quarterback Gary Hollingsworth represented Alabama at the annual SEC Football Media Week in Birmingham. Both were picked for the preseason All-SEC team along with teammates Siran Stacy, Terrill Chatman and Efrum Thomas.

July 31, 1997: NCAA Football 98 was released. The video game featured Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel on the cover. Although it’s considered the fifth edition of the game, it was EA Sports' first college football game to carry the name and logo of the NCAA.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Folks, this is the greatest individual defensive effort I have ever witnessed,” — CBS announcer Brent Musburger talking about Derek Thomas during the 1988 Alabama-Penn State game.

We’ll leave you with this …

