Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is …

Father’s Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

76 days

Did You Notice?

Alabama hosted five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola who goes by the nickname “Pancake Honcho.”

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 19, 1960: More than 100 former players of Wallace Wade were in Tuscaloosa for a reunion honoring the famed coach 30 years after he left Alabama for Duke. The reunion, ramrodded by Jeff Coleman, featured a presentation to Wade of a massive sterling silver service which includes a tray, pitcher and 12 goblets.

June 19, 1992: C.J. Mosley was born in Mobile, Ala.

C.J. Mosley
C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Alabama linebacker C.J. Mosley with a turnover against LSU
Alabama C.J. Mosley in the rain at Missouri

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I really wanted him, and one of the guys that he played for is a very good friend of mine, Nick Saban, so I understand the whole philosophy of what he’s gone through. He’s had his ass chewed before, so I don’t have to worry about that because that’s how Nick is.” — New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about adding C.J. Mosley

We’ll leave you with this …

