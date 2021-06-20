Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, June 20, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is …

Father's Day, and the longest day of the year, which means summer officially begins.

BamaCentral Headlines

• Rhyan White the First Crimson Tide Woman to Win Event at U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials

• Crimson Tide Top 5: Women's Track and Field, Cross Country

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

76 days

Did You Notice?

• Justin Thomas didn't make a move Saturday at the U.S. Open, but he also didn't slide. He shot the third round at even-par, and has the same overall score for the tournament. Tied for 14th, he's five strokes behind the leaders. “Even when Torrey Pines is set up easy, it's still going to be difficult," he said. "I need to be smart. I can't come out and go at every flag and feel like I need to birdie every hole. There's a good chance that 3- or 4-under could still get it done tomorrow.”

• Former Crimson Tide standouts Lauren Stephenson and Cheyenne Knight both shot 67 during the third round of the LPGA Meijer Classic, but both are well off the lead. Stephenson heads into the final round tied for 12th at -12, two shots ahead of Knight. Coming off a career-best 66 in the second round, Janie Jackson shot 73 and fell into tie for 51st along with Jiwon Jeon at -7.

• The SEC Network posted this video on Saturday:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 20, 1966: College football fans in general and Alabama fans in particular were stunned by the news from Los Angeles that Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant had an apparent heart attack while making a speech at Pepperdine College. Before collapsing at the speaker's podium, Bryant clutched his chest and said, "Something is wrong with me. Is there a doctor in the house?"

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I thought I was dying. When I woke up on the floor, I was glad … because I remember having thought I was dying.” — Bear Bryant the next day to the Tuscaloosa News after sports editor Charles Land flew out to Los Angeles.

We’ll leave you with this …

Please keep people in Tuscaloosa and Northport in mind today as there's been a lot of flooding the area over the weekend.