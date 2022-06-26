Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

69 days

Rhyan White
Rhyan White
Alabama swimmer Rhyan White

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 26, 1966: Bump Elliott, head coach at Michigan, and Jim MacKenzie, head coach at Oklahoma were added to the upcoming coaching clinic in Tuscaloosa, which promised to be one of the best ever. Already slated to talk were Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian and his top assistant John Ray. More than 500 coaches were expected to attend the August 1-4 clinic.

June 26, 1997: Legendary wide receiver Don Hutson, a former Alabama All-American, died in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at the age of 84. Twice named the NFL MVP, the eight-time All-Pro was considered to be the first modern receiver and credited with creating many of the modern pass routes still used today.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Fluid in motion, wondrously elusive with the fake, inventive in his patterns and magnificently at ease when catching the ball ... Hutson and fellow Hall of Famer Millard "Dixie" Howell became football's most celebrated passing combination." — Don Hutson’s College Football Hall of Fame profile

