Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, June 27, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is... National Ice Cream Cake Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Whenever Mark Ingram II decides to retire, a job in broadcasting might be next for the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner:
  • Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb on Jalen Hurts:
  • A behind-the-scenes look at the Julio Jones trade from the Atlanta Falcons perspective:
  • Speaking of Hurts, he hosted a camp in Hoover over the weekend:
  • Alabama junior Tamara Clark placed fourth in the 200 meter at the United State Track Trials.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

69 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 27, 1980: Former Alabama wide receiver Freddie Milons was born in Starkville, Miss.

June 27, 1964: Mississippi State assistant coach Ken Donahue was hired to replace Jim Blevins, who left Alabama to become the head coach at Jacksonville State.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"I've made so many mistakes that if I don't make the same mistakes over, we're going to come pretty close to winning." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

