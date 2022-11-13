Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... World Kindness Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's and Women's Tennis: TuscaBama Cup Tournament, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Crimson Tide Results

  • Football: Alabama def. Ole Miss 30-24 in Oxford
  • Volleyball: Alabama def. South Carolina 27-25, 25-22, 28-26

Did You Notice?

  • The Alabama men's and women's cross country team will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma to compete in the NCAA Championships. The women's team won the South Regional, but the men's team placed third and had to wait for the at-large bids to be announced on Saturday. 
  • Happy belated birthday to Alabama women's basketball player Myra Gordon
  • Alabama hockey wins its Iron Bowl after defeating Auburn in a shootout

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 13, 1937: A fourth-and-1 pass from Joe Kilgrow to Tut Warren in the fourth quarter gave Alabama a 7-0 win over Georgia Tech before an overflow crowd of 26,000 at Legion Field in Birmingham. Seniors Leroy Monsky, Kilgrow, Jim Ryba, Jim Tipton, and Johnny Roberts played their final home game as the team enhanced its chances of landing either a Rose or Sugar Bowl invitation.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Instead of looking at the overall picture, he gives the players something they can really lash their teeth into, which allows them to play more aggressively. There are a lot of guys who can draw up defenses in the dirt and draw X’s and O’s. The question is what little things can you find to help each player play his position. That’s one thing Nick is good at.” — Dan Pees, former assistant coach for Nick Saban who was Kent State’s head coach from 1998-2003

