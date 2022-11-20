Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 20, 2022
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Soccer vs UC Irvine, NCAA Tournament, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+
- Volleyball at Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., 3 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results:
- Cross Country at NCAA Championships: Women 3rd, Men 27th
- Football: No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0
- Volleyball: Arkansas 3, Alabama 0
- Tua's brother and the former Alabama backup quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa almost led Maryland to the upset over No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes were one of several top-10 teams to struggle on Saturday, including Tennessee losing at South Carolina.
- The women's cross country team had four runners place in the top-15 at the NCAA championships on the way to its first ever podium finish in third place.
- Bryce Young set another Alabama record with his two touchdown passes against Austin Peay.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 20, 1915: The student body raised money to present a Loving Cup to star player Bully VandeGraaf at the season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. The 6-2, 189-pound tackle was one of the most popular players at Alabama and the program’s first All-American. Additionally, he stunned everyone at practice on this date by making a 66-yard field goal. He tried three times from 73 yards out but was unsuccessful. – Bryant Museum
Nov. 20, 1961: Alabama was elevated to the No. 1 position in the Associated Press poll after a 10-0 shutout over Georgia Tech. Previously-ranked No. 1 Texas dropped in the poll after a 6-0 shocking loss to TCU. Ohio State climbed to No. 1 in the UPI poll.
Nov. 20, 1957: Dwight Stephenson was born in Murfreesboro, N.C.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I don't have to be seen. I don't need glamour. Maybe that's why I like playing center. You can't be easily rattled to play there; and it's very hard to get me mad." — Dwight Stephenson, who was born in this date in 1957.