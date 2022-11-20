Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Today is... National Absurdity Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:

Soccer vs UC Irvine, NCAA Tournament, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Volleyball at Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., 3 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results:

Cross Country at NCAA Championships: Women 3rd, Men 27th

Football: No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

Volleyball: Arkansas 3, Alabama 0

Did you notice?

Tua's brother and the former Alabama backup quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa almost led Maryland to the upset over No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes were one of several top-10 teams to struggle on Saturday, including Tennessee losing at South Carolina.

The women's cross country team had four runners place in the top-15 at the NCAA championships on the way to its first ever podium finish in third place.

Bryce Young set another Alabama record with his two touchdown passes against Austin Peay.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 20, 1915: The student body raised money to present a Loving Cup to star player Bully VandeGraaf at the season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. The 6-2, 189-pound tackle was one of the most popular players at Alabama and the program’s first All-American. Additionally, he stunned everyone at practice on this date by making a 66-yard field goal. He tried three times from 73 yards out but was unsuccessful. – Bryant Museum

Nov. 20, 1961: Alabama was elevated to the No. 1 position in the Associated Press poll after a 10-0 shutout over Georgia Tech. Previously-ranked No. 1 Texas dropped in the poll after a 6-0 shocking loss to TCU. Ohio State climbed to No. 1 in the UPI poll.

Nov. 20, 1957: Dwight Stephenson was born in Murfreesboro, N.C.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I don't have to be seen. I don't need glamour. Maybe that's why I like playing center. You can't be easily rattled to play there; and it's very hard to get me mad." — Dwight Stephenson, who was born in this date in 1957.

