Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Absurdity Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Soccer vs UC Irvine, NCAA Tournament, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+
  • Volleyball at Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., 3 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Cross Country at NCAA Championships: Women 3rd, Men 27th
  • Football: No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0
  • Volleyball: Arkansas 3, Alabama 0

Did you notice?

  • Tua's brother and the former Alabama backup quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa almost led Maryland to the upset over No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes were one of several top-10 teams to struggle on Saturday, including Tennessee losing at South Carolina. 
  • The women's cross country team had four runners place in the top-15 at the NCAA championships on the way to its first ever podium finish in third place.
  • Bryce Young set another Alabama record with his two touchdown passes against Austin Peay. 

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 20, 1915: The student body raised money to present a Loving Cup to star player Bully VandeGraaf at the season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. The 6-2, 189-pound tackle was one of the most popular players at Alabama and the program’s first All-American. Additionally, he stunned everyone at practice on this date by making a 66-yard field goal. He tried three times from 73 yards out but was unsuccessful. – Bryant Museum

Nov. 20, 1961: Alabama was elevated to the No. 1 position in the Associated Press poll after a 10-0 shutout over Georgia Tech. Previously-ranked No. 1 Texas dropped in the poll after a 6-0 shocking loss to TCU. Ohio State climbed to No. 1 in the UPI poll.

Nov. 20, 1957: Dwight Stephenson was born in Murfreesboro, N.C.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I don't have to be seen. I don't need glamour. Maybe that's why I like playing center. You can't be easily rattled to play there; and it's very hard to get me mad." — Dwight Stephenson, who was born in this date in 1957.

We'll leave you with this...

Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden pleads for a call in the game with Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
What Coach Scotty Walden and Austin Peay Said After 34-0 Loss at Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama soccer celebrates a goal on Sept. 25, 2022 against Texas A&M
NCAA Tournament How To Watch: No. 1 Alabama Soccer vs UC Irvine

By Mason Smith
Nick Saban with arms cross in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Victory Over Austin Peay

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Instant Analysis: No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

By Mason Smith
Jermaine Burton scores a touchdown against Austin Peay
WR Jermaine Burton Has Best Game in Alabama Uniform

By Katie Windham
labama running back Jase McClellan (2) runs through a hole in the Austin Peay defense at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Jase McClellan Runs Around, Over and Through Austin Peay Defense

By Joey Blackwell
Henry To'oTo'o flexes against Austin Peay
Notebook: Low Turnout, No Big Deal for Crimson Tide Players

By Edwin Stanton
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) is brought down by Austin Peay defenders including Austin Peay defensive back Demetries Ford (2) and Austin Peay defensive back Ethan Caselberry (35) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama Finally Wakes Up to Put Away Austin Peay

By Edwin Stanton