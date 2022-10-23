Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National iPod day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Golf at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Alpharetta, Ga. 
  • Volleyball at Georgia, Athens, Ga., 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network
  • Softball vs Copiah-Lincoln, Fall Ball, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT
  • Soccer vs Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's golf is in eight place at -5 after two rounds at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
  • Football: No. 6 Alabama 30, No. 24 Mississippi State 6

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama football player and Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom was honored at Saturday night's game. 
  • The soccer team was also recognized for winning the SEC West. They can clinch the SEC with a win at home Sunday over Florida. 
  • It was also a reunion for Gene Stallings and the 1992 national championship team. 

On This Date In Crimson Tide History

October 23, 1926: Reigning national and Southern Conference champion Alabama kept its hopes of repeating alive with a 2-0 victory over Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. The only points scored were on a blocked punt, with the ball slipping out of the hands of lineman Sherlock Holmes and rolling through the end zone for the safety.  A record crowd of 12,000 was on hand for the game. – Bryant Museum

October 23, 2010: Julio Jones set a single-game school record with 221 yards on a career-high 12 catches as Alabama destroyed Tennessee, 41-10. Greg McElroy threw for 264 yards and AJ McCarron hit Trent Richardson on a 5-yard touchdown pass as Alabama scored 28 unanswered in the second half.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Everything Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said After 30-6 Victory over Mississippi State

By Christopher Walsh
Bryce Young vs Mississippi State
Alabama Offense Sputters Against State

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs for a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Much More Disciplined Alabama Team Against Mississippi State

By Edwin Stanton
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Eli Ricks (7) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Eli Ricks Shines For Alabama Against the Bulldogs

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) makes a tackle against Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Notebook: Targeting, Roughing the Passer Penalties Highlight Alabama vs. Mississippi State

By Edwin Stanton
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) reacts after breaking up a fourth down pass attempt against Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama's Defensive Performance Just What the Doctor Ordered

By Joey Blackwell
Jermaine Burton scores against Texas A&M
Why Nick Saban Chose Not to Suspend Jermaine Burton

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver JoJo Earle (10) catches a touchdown pass against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Solid, Smart 30-6 Win Over Mississippi State Music to Alabama's Ears

By Christopher Walsh