Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 23, 2022
Today is... National iPod day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the Bama Central Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men's Golf at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Alpharetta, Ga.
- Volleyball at Georgia, Athens, Ga., 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network
Read More
- Softball vs Copiah-Lincoln, Fall Ball, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT
- Soccer vs Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results
- Men's golf is in eight place at -5 after two rounds at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
- Football: No. 6 Alabama 30, No. 24 Mississippi State 6
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama football player and Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom was honored at Saturday night's game.
- The soccer team was also recognized for winning the SEC West. They can clinch the SEC with a win at home Sunday over Florida.
- It was also a reunion for Gene Stallings and the 1992 national championship team.
On This Date In Crimson Tide History
October 23, 1926: Reigning national and Southern Conference champion Alabama kept its hopes of repeating alive with a 2-0 victory over Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. The only points scored were on a blocked punt, with the ball slipping out of the hands of lineman Sherlock Holmes and rolling through the end zone for the safety. A record crowd of 12,000 was on hand for the game. – Bryant Museum
October 23, 2010: Julio Jones set a single-game school record with 221 yards on a career-high 12 catches as Alabama destroyed Tennessee, 41-10. Greg McElroy threw for 264 yards and AJ McCarron hit Trent Richardson on a 5-yard touchdown pass as Alabama scored 28 unanswered in the second half.