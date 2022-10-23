Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Today is... National iPod day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Alpharetta, Ga.

Volleyball at Georgia, Athens, Ga., 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Softball vs Copiah-Lincoln, Fall Ball, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT

Soccer vs Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results

Men's golf is in eight place at -5 after two rounds at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Football: No. 6 Alabama 30, No. 24 Mississippi State 6

Did you notice?

Former Alabama football player and Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom was honored at Saturday night's game.

The soccer team was also recognized for winning the SEC West. They can clinch the SEC with a win at home Sunday over Florida.

It was also a reunion for Gene Stallings and the 1992 national championship team.

October 23, 1926: Reigning national and Southern Conference champion Alabama kept its hopes of repeating alive with a 2-0 victory over Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. The only points scored were on a blocked punt, with the ball slipping out of the hands of lineman Sherlock Holmes and rolling through the end zone for the safety. A record crowd of 12,000 was on hand for the game. – Bryant Museum

October 23, 2010: Julio Jones set a single-game school record with 221 yards on a career-high 12 catches as Alabama destroyed Tennessee, 41-10. Greg McElroy threw for 264 yards and AJ McCarron hit Trent Richardson on a 5-yard touchdown pass as Alabama scored 28 unanswered in the second half.

We'll leave you with this...